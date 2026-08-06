International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/iran-oman-agree-to-open-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124543629.html
Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman have agreed to open the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the agreement must be approved by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Al-Hadath broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a high-ranking source.
2026-08-06T09:02+0000
2026-08-06T09:02+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
oman
strait of hormuz
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_4edebd3eea9320a27fb1ca5caa4b8cff.jpg
The agreement will be valid for 60 days.Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, adding that no vessel would be allowed to pass.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/tanker-reports-hearing-two-explosions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ukmto-1124542606.html
iran
oman
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/12/1123842827_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_e086b74a714af2e442287b04f5e64e24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, oman, strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran, oman, strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

09:02 GMT 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Iran and Oman have agreed to open the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the agreement must be approved by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Al-Hadath broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a high-ranking source.
The agreement will be valid for 60 days.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, adding that no vessel would be allowed to pass.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
A Malta-flagged tanker is seen near Daesan Port in Seosan, South Korea, Friday, May 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Tanker Reports Hearing Two Explosions in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO
6 August, 04:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала