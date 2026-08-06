https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/iran-oman-agree-to-open-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124543629.html
Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman have agreed to open the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the agreement must be approved by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Al-Hadath broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a high-ranking source.
2026-08-06T09:02+0000
2026-08-06T09:02+0000
2026-08-06T09:02+0000
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The agreement will be valid for 60 days.Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, adding that no vessel would be allowed to pass.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/tanker-reports-hearing-two-explosions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ukmto-1124542606.html
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iran, oman, strait of hormuz, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Iran and Oman have agreed to open the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the agreement must be approved by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Al-Hadath broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a high-ranking source.
The agreement will be valid for 60 days.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, adding that no vessel would be allowed to pass.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.