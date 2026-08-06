https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/iran-oman-agree-to-open-navigation-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124543629.html

Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Iran, Oman Agree to Open Navigation in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran and Oman have agreed to open the navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the agreement must be approved by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Al-Hadath broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a high-ranking source.

2026-08-06T09:02+0000

2026-08-06T09:02+0000

2026-08-06T09:02+0000

us-israel war on iran

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strait of hormuz

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

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The agreement will be valid for 60 days.Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, adding that no vessel would be allowed to pass.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum, providing for an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, US forces have carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/tanker-reports-hearing-two-explosions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ukmto-1124542606.html

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oman

strait of hormuz

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