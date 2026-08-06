https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/hiroshima-mayor-zombifies-japan-with-russophobia--but-forgets-who-dropped-the-bomb---russian-mfa-1124543496.html
Hiroshima Mayor 'Zombifies' Japan With Russophobia — But Forgets Who Dropped the Bomb - Russian MFA
Hiroshima Mayor 'Zombifies' Japan With Russophobia — But Forgets Who Dropped the Bomb - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
On the anniversary of the atomic bombing, Hiroshima's mayor once again failed to mention the country responsible for the suffering of his city — the United States. Instead, he used the occasion to attack Russia over Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-08-06T08:34+0000
2026-08-06T08:34+0000
2026-08-06T08:34+0000
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"The crooked mirror of Western narratives distorts not only the reflection but also the consciousness of those who look into it," Zakharova stressed. She noted that while the mayor "repeats this false mantra year after year, zombifying the Japanese with Russophobic incantations," Russia has always remembered the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — and has cited the tragedy as an example of "unacceptable cruelty."
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Hiroshima Mayor 'Zombifies' Japan With Russophobia — But Forgets Who Dropped the Bomb - Russian MFA
On the anniversary of the atomic bombing, Hiroshima's mayor once again failed to mention the country responsible for the suffering of his city — the United States. Instead, he used the occasion to attack Russia over Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"The crooked mirror of Western narratives distorts not only the reflection but also the consciousness of those who look into it," Zakharova stressed.
She noted that while the mayor "repeats this false mantra year after year, zombifying the Japanese with Russophobic incantations," Russia has always remembered the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — and has cited the tragedy as an example of "unacceptable cruelty."
"Amid the suffering caused by Japanese aggression in the Far East, our people never forgot the victims of those two cities," Zakharova concluded.