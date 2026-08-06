International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/hiroshima-mayor-zombifies-japan-with-russophobia--but-forgets-who-dropped-the-bomb---russian-mfa-1124543496.html
Hiroshima Mayor 'Zombifies' Japan With Russophobia — But Forgets Who Dropped the Bomb - Russian MFA
Hiroshima Mayor 'Zombifies' Japan With Russophobia — But Forgets Who Dropped the Bomb - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
On the anniversary of the atomic bombing, Hiroshima's mayor once again failed to mention the country responsible for the suffering of his city — the United States. Instead, he used the occasion to attack Russia over Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-08-06T08:34+0000
2026-08-06T08:34+0000
world
russia
japan
russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova
hiroshima
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1d/1124375578_0:150:3111:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e86b5c25d82d0327dfd2144a12065a.jpg
"The crooked mirror of Western narratives distorts not only the reflection but also the consciousness of those who look into it," Zakharova stressed. She noted that while the mayor "repeats this false mantra year after year, zombifying the Japanese with Russophobic incantations," Russia has always remembered the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — and has cited the tragedy as an example of "unacceptable cruelty."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-foreign-ministry-on-ukrainian-attack-on-arkhipo-osipovka-nato-sponsors-terrorism-1124532931.html
russia
japan
hiroshima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1d/1124375578_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee86ff88bb1eb2af043381ac304cf3f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, japan, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, hiroshima
russia, japan, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, hiroshima

Hiroshima Mayor 'Zombifies' Japan With Russophobia — But Forgets Who Dropped the Bomb - Russian MFA

08:34 GMT 06.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
On the anniversary of the atomic bombing, Hiroshima's mayor once again failed to mention the country responsible for the suffering of his city — the United States. Instead, he used the occasion to attack Russia over Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"The crooked mirror of Western narratives distorts not only the reflection but also the consciousness of those who look into it," Zakharova stressed.
She noted that while the mayor "repeats this false mantra year after year, zombifying the Japanese with Russophobic incantations," Russia has always remembered the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — and has cited the tragedy as an example of "unacceptable cruelty."
"Amid the suffering caused by Japanese aggression in the Far East, our people never forgot the victims of those two cities," Zakharova concluded.
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
World
Russian Foreign Ministry on Ukrainian Attack on Arkhipo-Osipovka: NATO Sponsors Terrorism
3 August, 12:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала