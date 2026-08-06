https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/israel-intensifying-attacks-on-southern-lebanon-people-wounded---military-source-1124543745.html

Israel Intensifying Attacks on Southern Lebanon, People Wounded - Military Source

Israel Intensifying Attacks on Southern Lebanon, People Wounded - Military Source

Sputnik International

The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes and artillery strikes on villages in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon last night and this morning, wounding four people, a Lebanese military field source told Sputnik on Thursday.

2026-08-06T09:03+0000

2026-08-06T09:03+0000

2026-08-06T09:03+0000

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"The Israeli army has significantly intensified its attacks in southern Lebanon. The Tyre district was hit by a series of drone and combat aircraft strikes, as well as artillery and tank shelling. Four people were wounded," the source said. Israeli drones carried out three strikes near the stadium in the village of Burj al-Shemali, after which Israeli aircraft attacked the same area again, the source said. Following the strikes, some residents of Burj al-Shemali began leaving the village and heading towards the city of Tyre. Israeli aircraft also carried out three strikes on the village of Al-Mansouri and the area between Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, at the same time shelling the Al-Mansouri area, the source said. Israeli military vehicles and infantry started moving from the village of Houla toward Wadi Saluki with a truck carrying explosives spotted in the convoy, it added. On Wednesday, an Israeli drone struck a house in the settlement of Tebnine, killing one person and wounding 11. Lebanon and Israel reached a framework agreement in Washington on June 26, which stipulates a complete ceasefire and the restoration of Lebanese army control over the south of the country, subject to Hezbollah's disarmament. Discussions on the mechanisms for implementing the agreement continued in Rome, with the next round expected to conclude on August 6-7. Despite this, Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue almost daily. Israel maintains a military presence in the south of the country, from which a significant portion of the local population has been forced to flee.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260721/israeli-forces-destroy-homes-and-infrastructure-in-southern-lebanon-1124471764.html

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