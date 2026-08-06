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Logic of Escalation of Ukraine Conflict by Strengthening of Its Troops Flawed - Russian MFA
Logic of Escalation of Ukraine Conflict by Strengthening of Its Troops Flawed - Russian MFA
Sputnik International
The logic of the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine due to the strengthening of the armed forces of Ukraine is flawed and can bring unpredictable consequences, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeev said on Thursday.
2026-08-06T13:07+0000
2026-08-06T13:07+0000
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"We are also convinced that the logic of escalating the conflict through the military reinforcement of the armed forces of Ukraine is flawed and can lead to unpredictable consequences," Fadeev said during a briefing. It is impossible to ignore the inconsistency of statements by US representatives on the talks on Ukraine, but it is clearly related to Ukraine's inability to negotiate, the diplomat said. If the United States has constructive ideas for a settlement in Ukraine, Moscow is always ready to discuss them, the diplomat said.
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Logic of Escalation of Ukraine Conflict by Strengthening of Its Troops Flawed - Russian MFA

13:07 GMT 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Oleg PetrasiukIn this photo taken on March 16, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers fire 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2025.
In this photo taken on March 16, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers fire 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Oleg Petrasiuk
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The logic of the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine due to the strengthening of the armed forces of Ukraine is flawed and can bring unpredictable consequences, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeev said on Thursday.
"We are also convinced that the logic of escalating the conflict through the military reinforcement of the armed forces of Ukraine is flawed and can lead to unpredictable consequences," Fadeev said during a briefing.
It is impossible to ignore the inconsistency of statements by US representatives on the talks on Ukraine, but it is clearly related to Ukraine's inability to negotiate, the diplomat said.
"The Russian side calls on everyone, including the United States, to take an objective look at the monstrous crimes committed by Kiev using Western weapons ... and focus efforts on facilitating the political and diplomatic process, rather than continuing the bloodshed," Fadeev said.
If the United States has constructive ideas for a settlement in Ukraine, Moscow is always ready to discuss them, the diplomat said.
"Of course, we [Russia] prefer political and diplomatic ways [to resolve the conflict in Ukraine], but we can achieve our goals under any circumstances," Fadeev added.
Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
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