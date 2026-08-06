https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/logic-of-escalation-of-ukraine-conflict-by-strengthening-of-its-troops-flawed---russian-mfa-1124544637.html

Logic of Escalation of Ukraine Conflict by Strengthening of Its Troops Flawed - Russian MFA

Logic of Escalation of Ukraine Conflict by Strengthening of Its Troops Flawed - Russian MFA

Sputnik International

The logic of the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine due to the strengthening of the armed forces of Ukraine is flawed and can bring unpredictable consequences, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeev said on Thursday.

2026-08-06T13:07+0000

2026-08-06T13:07+0000

2026-08-06T13:07+0000

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"We are also convinced that the logic of escalating the conflict through the military reinforcement of the armed forces of Ukraine is flawed and can lead to unpredictable consequences," Fadeev said during a briefing. It is impossible to ignore the inconsistency of statements by US representatives on the talks on Ukraine, but it is clearly related to Ukraine's inability to negotiate, the diplomat said. If the United States has constructive ideas for a settlement in Ukraine, Moscow is always ready to discuss them, the diplomat said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/us-ukraine-restore-intelligence-sharing-to-previous-levels---reports-1124544514.html

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