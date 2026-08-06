https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/us-ukraine-restore-intelligence-sharing-to-previous-levels---reports-1124544514.html
US, Ukraine Restore Intelligence Sharing to Previous Levels - Reports
US, Ukraine Restore Intelligence Sharing to Previous Levels - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States and Ukraine have restored intelligence sharing to previous levels in recent months, Politico reported, citing US lawmakers.
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"I don't want to get into any specifics, but it has improved," Senator Mark Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the outlet on Wednesday. He said US intelligence had helped Ukraine use long-range drones and missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory. Senators John Cornyn and Roger Wicker said intelligence sharing has increased. Senator Tim Kaine, who visited Ukraine in April 2025 and July 2026, told the outlet he had noticed "more confidence in the communication."
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US, Ukraine Restore Intelligence Sharing to Previous Levels - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Ukraine have restored intelligence sharing to previous levels in recent months, Politico reported, citing US lawmakers.
"I don't want to get into any specifics, but it has improved," Senator Mark Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the outlet on Wednesday.
He said US intelligence had helped Ukraine use long-range drones and missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.
Senators John Cornyn and Roger Wicker said intelligence sharing has increased. Senator Tim Kaine, who visited Ukraine in April 2025 and July 2026, told the outlet he had noticed "more confidence in the communication."
On July 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of playing a hands-on role in Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, including civilian targets, by providing Kiev weapons and intelligence.