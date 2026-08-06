https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/us-ukraine-restore-intelligence-sharing-to-previous-levels---reports-1124544514.html

US, Ukraine Restore Intelligence Sharing to Previous Levels - Reports

US, Ukraine Restore Intelligence Sharing to Previous Levels - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States and Ukraine have restored intelligence sharing to previous levels in recent months, Politico reported, citing US lawmakers.

2026-08-06T13:04+0000

2026-08-06T13:04+0000

2026-08-06T13:04+0000

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"I don't want to get into any specifics, but it has improved," Senator Mark Warner, the vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the outlet on Wednesday. He said US intelligence had helped Ukraine use long-range drones and missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory. Senators John Cornyn and Roger Wicker said intelligence sharing has increased. Senator Tim Kaine, who visited Ukraine in April 2025 and July 2026, told the outlet he had noticed "more confidence in the communication."

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