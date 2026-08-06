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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/pakistan-russia-belarus-working-to-launch-test-freight-rail-route---ambassador-1124542990.html
Pakistan, Russia, Belarus Working to Launch Test Freight Rail Route - Ambassador
Pakistan, Russia, Belarus Working to Launch Test Freight Rail Route - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Pakistan, Russia, and Belarus are planning to launch a test freight rail route, but the main obstacle remains the unfinished transit section in Iran, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.
2026-08-06T06:30+0000
2026-08-06T06:30+0000
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"We are actively working on a test freight rail route connecting Minsk, Moscow, and Karachi. The only obstacle is that the route must transit Iran, and this section has not yet been launched. We are closely cooperating on this issue and remain committed to making the Minsk-Karachi freight corridor operational," the ambassador told Russian media. He said transportation of goods by rail is simply the most efficient and cost-effective transportation method available. He noted that establishing a permanent freight rail link between the countries is achievable. In May 2023, Russia and Iran signed documents to complete the final necessary railroad section of the western route of the Rasht-Astara corridor in Iran. The total cost is $1.8 billion: $1.5 billion is a loan from Russia, the rest is Iran's funds.
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Pakistan, Russia, Belarus Working to Launch Test Freight Rail Route - Ambassador

06:30 GMT 06.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan, Russia, and Belarus are planning to launch a test freight rail route, but the main obstacle remains the unfinished transit section in Iran, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.
"We are actively working on a test freight rail route connecting Minsk, Moscow, and Karachi. The only obstacle is that the route must transit Iran, and this section has not yet been launched. We are closely cooperating on this issue and remain committed to making the Minsk-Karachi freight corridor operational," the ambassador told Russian media.
He said transportation of goods by rail is simply the most efficient and cost-effective transportation method available. He noted that establishing a permanent freight rail link between the countries is achievable.
In May 2023, Russia and Iran signed documents to complete the final necessary railroad section of the western route of the Rasht-Astara corridor in Iran. The total cost is $1.8 billion: $1.5 billion is a loan from Russia, the rest is Iran's funds.
Amir Jahangir, Co-Founder & CEO at Mishal Pakistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2026
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