https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/russia-destroys-underground-base-of-ukraines-magyars-birds-unit-in-kherson-1124543882.html

Russia Destroys Underground Base of Ukraine's 'Magyar's* Birds' Unit in Kherson

Russia Destroys Underground Base of Ukraine's 'Magyar's* Birds' Unit in Kherson

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have carried out an airstrike destroy an underground Ukrainian military base that housed the "Magyar's* Birds" unit in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Kherson Region, a serviceman from the Russian Dnepr battlegroup told Sputnik.

2026-08-06T09:11+0000

2026-08-06T09:11+0000

2026-08-06T09:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kherson

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1c/1112948523_0:70:1200:745_1920x0_80_0_0_0685e2aeb46656fcdfd2234d9653d02e.jpg

"Russia's tactical aviation struck the underground temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian 'Magyar's Birds' unit and an ammunition depot located next to the underground base in Kherson using FAB-500 aerial bombs. The strike completely eliminated an enemy platoon, and likely several foreign specialists, about two tonnes of ammunition, electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance equipment, and drone launch and control systems," the serviceman who goes by the call sign Seversk said. He added that initially, a drone unit of Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army detected a large underground facility while operating from forward positions on the Dnepr River, which turned out to be an underground deployment point. Seversk said that this was not the first time when the Russian forces detected and destroyed the "Magyar's Birds" unit. "Magyar's Birds" is a Ukrainian drone unit established in 2022 by Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces.*Designated a terrorist in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/russia-strikes-2-dry-cargo-ships-carrying-military-supplies-in-black-sea---mod-1124543355.html

russia

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kherson, ukraine