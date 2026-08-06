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Russia Destroys Underground Base of Ukraine's 'Magyar's* Birds' Unit in Kherson
Russia Destroys Underground Base of Ukraine's 'Magyar's* Birds' Unit in Kherson
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have carried out an airstrike destroy an underground Ukrainian military base that housed the "Magyar's* Birds" unit in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Kherson Region, a serviceman from the Russian Dnepr battlegroup told Sputnik.
2026-08-06T09:11+0000
2026-08-06T09:11+0000
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"Russia's tactical aviation struck the underground temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian 'Magyar's Birds' unit and an ammunition depot located next to the underground base in Kherson using FAB-500 aerial bombs. The strike completely eliminated an enemy platoon, and likely several foreign specialists, about two tonnes of ammunition, electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance equipment, and drone launch and control systems," the serviceman who goes by the call sign Seversk said. He added that initially, a drone unit of Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army detected a large underground facility while operating from forward positions on the Dnepr River, which turned out to be an underground deployment point. Seversk said that this was not the first time when the Russian forces detected and destroyed the "Magyar's Birds" unit. "Magyar's Birds" is a Ukrainian drone unit established in 2022 by Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces.*Designated a terrorist in Russia
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Russia Destroys Underground Base of Ukraine's 'Magyar's* Birds' Unit in Kherson

09:11 GMT 06.08.2026
© Pavel AdzhigildaevFAB-500 bombs fitted on a Tu-22M (NATO reporting name "Backfire") bomber
FAB-500 bombs fitted on a Tu-22M (NATO reporting name Backfire) bomber - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© Pavel Adzhigildaev
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GENICHESK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have carried out an airstrike destroy an underground Ukrainian military base that housed the "Magyar's* Birds" unit in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Kherson Region, a serviceman from the Russian Dnepr battlegroup told Sputnik.
"Russia's tactical aviation struck the underground temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian 'Magyar's Birds' unit and an ammunition depot located next to the underground base in Kherson using FAB-500 aerial bombs. The strike completely eliminated an enemy platoon, and likely several foreign specialists, about two tonnes of ammunition, electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance equipment, and drone launch and control systems," the serviceman who goes by the call sign Seversk said.
He added that initially, a drone unit of Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army detected a large underground facility while operating from forward positions on the Dnepr River, which turned out to be an underground deployment point. Seversk said that this was not the first time when the Russian forces detected and destroyed the "Magyar's Birds" unit.
"There were no civilian casualties or injuries in Kherson," he added.
"Magyar's Birds" is a Ukrainian drone unit established in 2022 by Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces.
*Designated a terrorist in Russia
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