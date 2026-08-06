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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-and-supply-centers-in-fresh-strikes-1124544149.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Supply Centers in Fresh Strikes
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Supply Centers in Fresh Strikes
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces struck fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as logistics centers used in the interests of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2026-08-06T09:45+0000
2026-08-06T09:46+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces troop groupings struck fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement read.Storage sites for strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 155 areas, were hit, the ministry added. Russian forces have dealt a severe blow to Ukraine's war-fighting capability. Strikes on fuel-energy and transport infrastructure, along with logistics hubs, are systematically crippling Ukrainian supply chains and operational sustainability. The elimination of over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers across all battlegroup axes points to mounting and unsustainable manpower losses. These coordinated multi-domain operations are progressively eroding Ukraine's defensive posture and consolidating Russian battlefield superiority.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-troops-liberate-ryzhevka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124540432.html
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Supply Centers in Fresh Strikes

09:45 GMT 06.08.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 06.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
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The Russian Armed Forces struck fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as logistics centers used in the interests of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces troop groupings struck fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement read.
Storage sites for strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 155 areas, were hit, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 345 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 215 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 225 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense forces destroyed 1,155 Ukrainian drones, 20 aerial bombs, and a HIMARS rocket
Russian Black Sea Fleet naval aviation destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea
Russian forces have dealt a severe blow to Ukraine's war-fighting capability. Strikes on fuel-energy and transport infrastructure, along with logistics hubs, are systematically crippling Ukrainian supply chains and operational sustainability. The elimination of over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers across all battlegroup axes points to mounting and unsustainable manpower losses. These coordinated multi-domain operations are progressively eroding Ukraine's defensive posture and consolidating Russian battlefield superiority.
Russian servicemen are seen attacking in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Ryzhevka Settlement in Sumy Region
5 August, 10:17 GMT
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