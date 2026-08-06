https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-and-supply-centers-in-fresh-strikes-1124544149.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Supply Centers in Fresh Strikes

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Supply Centers in Fresh Strikes

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces struck fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as logistics centers used in the interests of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-08-06T09:45+0000

2026-08-06T09:45+0000

2026-08-06T09:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces troop groupings struck fuel-energy and transport infrastructure facilities, logistics centers used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the statement read.Storage sites for strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 155 areas, were hit, the ministry added. Russian forces have dealt a severe blow to Ukraine's war-fighting capability. Strikes on fuel-energy and transport infrastructure, along with logistics hubs, are systematically crippling Ukrainian supply chains and operational sustainability. The elimination of over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers across all battlegroup axes points to mounting and unsustainable manpower losses. These coordinated multi-domain operations are progressively eroding Ukraine's defensive posture and consolidating Russian battlefield superiority.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/russian-troops-liberate-ryzhevka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1124540432.html

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