https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/to-the-victor-belong-the-spoils-right--trump-brags-about-war-on-venezuela-1124542706.html
'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela
'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump openly described the US war against Venezuela in the language of plunder.
2026-08-06T04:36+0000
2026-08-06T04:36+0000
2026-08-06T04:36+0000
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“And we've paid for the war with what we've taken out many, many, many times,” Trump said.In early January, the US launched its illegal aggression against Venezuela, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.Around 75 people were killed during the attack on Caracas and the abduction of the president and first lady, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/trump-says-venezuelan-vice-president-will-pay-higher-price-than-maduro-if-she-disobeys-us-1123418781.html
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us, venezuela, war, maduro, nicolas maduro, war of aggression, us hegemony
'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela
US President Donald Trump openly described the US war against Venezuela in the language of plunder.
“And we've paid for the war with what we've taken out many, many, many times,” Trump said.
In early January, the US launched its illegal aggression against Venezuela, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.
Around 75 people were killed during the attack on Caracas and the abduction of the president and first lady, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.