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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/to-the-victor-belong-the-spoils-right--trump-brags-about-war-on-venezuela-1124542706.html
'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela
'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump openly described the US war against Venezuela in the language of plunder.
2026-08-06T04:36+0000
2026-08-06T04:36+0000
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“And we've paid for the war with what we've taken out many, many, many times,” Trump said.In early January, the US launched its illegal aggression against Venezuela, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.Around 75 people were killed during the attack on Caracas and the abduction of the president and first lady, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/trump-says-venezuelan-vice-president-will-pay-higher-price-than-maduro-if-she-disobeys-us-1123418781.html
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'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela

04:36 GMT 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump openly described the US war against Venezuela in the language of plunder.
“And we've paid for the war with what we've taken out many, many, many times,” Trump said.
In early January, the US launched its illegal aggression against Venezuela, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

Around 75 people were killed during the attack on Caracas and the abduction of the president and first lady, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during a meeting with the White House task force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
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Trump Says Venezuelan Vice President Will Pay Higher Price Than Maduro if She Disobeys US
4 January, 18:47 GMT
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