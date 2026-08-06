https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/to-the-victor-belong-the-spoils-right--trump-brags-about-war-on-venezuela-1124542706.html

'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela

'To the Victor Belong the Spoils, Right?' — Trump Brags About War on Venezuela

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump openly described the US war against Venezuela in the language of plunder.

2026-08-06T04:36+0000

2026-08-06T04:36+0000

2026-08-06T04:36+0000

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“And we've paid for the war with what we've taken out many, many, many times,” Trump said.In early January, the US launched its illegal aggression against Venezuela, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.Around 75 people were killed during the attack on Caracas and the abduction of the president and first lady, The Washington Post reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/trump-says-venezuelan-vice-president-will-pay-higher-price-than-maduro-if-she-disobeys-us-1123418781.html

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