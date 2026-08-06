https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/trump-pressures-hegseth-over-depleted-us-missile-stockpiles--reports-1124543249.html

Trump Pressures Hegseth Over Depleted US Missile Stockpiles — Reports

Trump Pressures Hegseth Over Depleted US Missile Stockpiles — Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump demanded answers from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at Camp David after learning that severe munitions shortages could limit US military options against Iran, American media reported, citing people familiar with the exchange.

2026-08-06T07:19+0000

2026-08-06T07:19+0000

2026-08-06T07:19+0000

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The shortages reportedly involve long-range guided missiles and air-defense interceptors — one of the reasons Trump has recently pulled back from launching new massive strikes on Iran.In the first month of fighting alone, the US reportedly fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and over 1,000 Patriot and THAAD systems. The ATACMS stockpile is said to be so drained there is “basically none left,” according to reports.Trump reportedly complained that he thought the munitions issue “had been fixed,” while Hegseth blamed his deputy for the shortages and for not keeping Trump fully informed.The White House and Pentagon denied the account.After five months of unprovoked aggression against Iran, Trump keeps issuing the same threats daily with no end in sight.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/hegseth-lashes-out-at-us-media-over-reports-of-drained-missile-stockpiles-1124539058.html

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