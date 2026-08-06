https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/ukraine-committed-serious-crimes-in-25-settlements-of-kursk-region---russian-investigative-1124542855.html

Ukraine Committed Serious Crimes in 25 Settlements of Kursk Region - Russian Investigative Committee

Ukraine Committed Serious Crimes in 25 Settlements of Kursk Region - Russian Investigative Committee

Sputnik International

Investigators have documented evidence that Ukrainian militants committed particularly serious crimes in 25 villages of Russia's Kursk Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.

2026-08-06T06:26+0000

2026-08-06T06:26+0000

2026-08-06T06:26+0000

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"Crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against civilians in Kursk and Sudzha, as well as in the villages of Nikolayevo-Daryino, Russkoye Porechnoye, Pogrebki, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Gogolevka, Kazachya Loknya, Goncharovka, Plekhovo, Zaoleshenka, Bondarevka, Rubanshchina, Guyevo, Dmitryukov, Olgovka, Kolmykov, Lebedevka, Zabuzhevka, Giryi, Zolotarevka, Lyubimovka, Spalnoye, and other villages have been documented," Petrenko said.Petrenko stressed that these and other buildings had been shelled using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukrainian-forces-cause-8bln-damage-to-new-russian-regions---investigative-committee-1124198449.html

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