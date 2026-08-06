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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/ukraine-committed-serious-crimes-in-25-settlements-of-kursk-region---russian-investigative-1124542855.html
Ukraine Committed Serious Crimes in 25 Settlements of Kursk Region - Russian Investigative Committee
Ukraine Committed Serious Crimes in 25 Settlements of Kursk Region - Russian Investigative Committee
Sputnik International
Investigators have documented evidence that Ukrainian militants committed particularly serious crimes in 25 villages of Russia's Kursk Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
2026-08-06T06:26+0000
2026-08-06T06:26+0000
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"Crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against civilians in Kursk and Sudzha, as well as in the villages of Nikolayevo-Daryino, Russkoye Porechnoye, Pogrebki, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Gogolevka, Kazachya Loknya, Goncharovka, Plekhovo, Zaoleshenka, Bondarevka, Rubanshchina, Guyevo, Dmitryukov, Olgovka, Kolmykov, Lebedevka, Zabuzhevka, Giryi, Zolotarevka, Lyubimovka, Spalnoye, and other villages have been documented," Petrenko said.Petrenko stressed that these and other buildings had been shelled using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukrainian-forces-cause-8bln-damage-to-new-russian-regions---investigative-committee-1124198449.html
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Ukraine Committed Serious Crimes in 25 Settlements of Kursk Region - Russian Investigative Committee

06:26 GMT 06.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA view shows a destroyed car in the town of Sudzha, recaptured by Russian forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia.
A view shows a destroyed car in the town of Sudzha, recaptured by Russian forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
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Investigators have documented evidence that Ukrainian militants committed particularly serious crimes in 25 villages of Russia's Kursk Region, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik.
"Crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against civilians in Kursk and Sudzha, as well as in the villages of Nikolayevo-Daryino, Russkoye Porechnoye, Pogrebki, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Malaya Loknya, Martynovka, Gogolevka, Kazachya Loknya, Goncharovka, Plekhovo, Zaoleshenka, Bondarevka, Rubanshchina, Guyevo, Dmitryukov, Olgovka, Kolmykov, Lebedevka, Zabuzhevka, Giryi, Zolotarevka, Lyubimovka, Spalnoye, and other villages have been documented," Petrenko said.
"Criminal cases are being investigated in connection with the damage to 53 cultural heritage sites in the Kursk Region by Ukrainian militants. These include the Holy Trinity Church in Sudzha, the local history museum, the Church of the Nativity of Christ Ensemble, the Church of St. Demetrius, and the Baryatinsky Estate, Maryino, 19th-20th centuries," Petrenko said.
Petrenko stressed that these and other buildings had been shelled using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars.
A man cleans a street from broken glass of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday, April 13, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
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