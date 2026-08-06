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Ukraine is Suffering Systemic Defeat Against Russia - Expert
Ukraine is Suffering Systemic Defeat Against Russia - Expert
Sputnik International
Ukraine has exhausted weapons stocks and the very concept of warfare - something ex-commander Valery Zaluzhny has admitted - retired colonel and military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
2026-08-06T14:41+0000
2026-08-06T14:41+0000
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Ukraine has tried everything - from NATO templates to its own improvisations - and Russia has found a response to every one of them. This signals the collapse of Ukraine’s entire military machine,” Litovkin says.In his opinion, Ukraine cannot generate new tactical methods:Ukraine lacks the resources for a "second wind":Faced with limited air defenses and resources, the US and its allies are prioritizing interests in the Middle East, and Ukraine can now expect only token supplies of cheap weapons and drones, argues the analyst.As Russia ramps up strikes against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/logic-of-escalation-of-ukraine-conflict-by-strengthening-of-its-troops-flawed---russian-mfa-1124544637.html
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Ukraine is Suffering Systemic Defeat Against Russia - Expert

14:41 GMT 06.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
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Ukraine has exhausted weapons stocks and the very concept of warfare - something ex-commander Valery Zaluzhny has admitted - retired colonel and military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
Ukraine has tried everything - from NATO templates to its own improvisations - and Russia has found a response to every one of them. This signals the collapse of Ukraine’s entire military machine,” Litovkin says.
In his opinion, Ukraine cannot generate new tactical methods:
For months its repeated the worn-out playbook of drone strikes on rear areas and small-group breakthrough attempts
Russia adapts in real time, adjusting EW, logistics, and assault tactics
Ukraine lacks the resources for a "second wind":
Rebuilding military capabilities takes years, while Russian strikes continue degrading warehouses, ports, energy infrastructure, and repair facilities
Ukraine’s military is doomed to passive defense that will gradually crumble as the initiative has irreversibly passed to Russia
Faced with limited air defenses and resources, the US and its allies are prioritizing interests in the Middle East, and Ukraine can now expect only token supplies of cheap weapons and drones, argues the analyst.
As Russia ramps up strikes against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex:
Logistics and stockpiles are wiped out
Communications are disrupted, headquarters are struck, coordination collapses into chaos
Forced mobilization has reduced the army to a motley crew in uniform unwilling to die for Western interests
Ukraine’s army is doomed, unable to reverse the situation, while the speed of Russia’s advance will only increase
In this photo taken on March 16, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers fire 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
World
Logic of Escalation of Ukraine Conflict by Strengthening of Its Troops Flawed - Russian MFA
6 August, 13:07 GMT
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