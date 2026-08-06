https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/ukraine-is-suffering-systemic-defeat-against-russia---expert-1124545100.html

Ukraine is Suffering Systemic Defeat Against Russia - Expert

Ukraine is Suffering Systemic Defeat Against Russia - Expert

Sputnik International

Ukraine has exhausted weapons stocks and the very concept of warfare - something ex-commander Valery Zaluzhny has admitted - retired colonel and military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.

2026-08-06T14:41+0000

2026-08-06T14:41+0000

2026-08-06T14:41+0000

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russia

ukraine

valery zaluzhny

nato

military & intelligence

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Ukraine has tried everything - from NATO templates to its own improvisations - and Russia has found a response to every one of them. This signals the collapse of Ukraine’s entire military machine,” Litovkin says.In his opinion, Ukraine cannot generate new tactical methods:Ukraine lacks the resources for a "second wind":Faced with limited air defenses and resources, the US and its allies are prioritizing interests in the Middle East, and Ukraine can now expect only token supplies of cheap weapons and drones, argues the analyst.As Russia ramps up strikes against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/logic-of-escalation-of-ukraine-conflict-by-strengthening-of-its-troops-flawed---russian-mfa-1124544637.html

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russia, ukraine, valery zaluzhny, nato, military & intelligence