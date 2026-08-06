Ukraine is Suffering Systemic Defeat Against Russia - Expert
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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Ukraine has exhausted weapons stocks and the very concept of warfare - something ex-commander Valery Zaluzhny has admitted - retired colonel and military analyst Viktor Litovkin tells Sputnik.
Ukraine has tried everything - from NATO templates to its own improvisations - and Russia has found a response to every one of them. This signals the collapse of Ukraine’s entire military machine,” Litovkin says.
In his opinion, Ukraine cannot generate new tactical methods:
For months its repeated the worn-out playbook of drone strikes on rear areas and small-group breakthrough attempts
Russia adapts in real time, adjusting EW, logistics, and assault tactics
Ukraine lacks the resources for a "second wind":
Rebuilding military capabilities takes years, while Russian strikes continue degrading warehouses, ports, energy infrastructure, and repair facilities
Ukraine’s military is doomed to passive defense that will gradually crumble as the initiative has irreversibly passed to Russia
Russian strikes on key logistic hubs accelerate Ukraine’s demilitarization— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 5, 2026
Russia is targeting military warehouses in Kiev concealed within civilian facilities, unlike Ukraine, which indiscriminately attacks Russian commercial infrastructure, retired colonel and military… pic.twitter.com/PtSv3VmiW1
Faced with limited air defenses and resources, the US and its allies are prioritizing interests in the Middle East, and Ukraine can now expect only token supplies of cheap weapons and drones, argues the analyst.
As Russia ramps up strikes against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex:
Logistics and stockpiles are wiped out
Communications are disrupted, headquarters are struck, coordination collapses into chaos
Forced mobilization has reduced the army to a motley crew in uniform unwilling to die for Western interests
Ukraine’s army is doomed, unable to reverse the situation, while the speed of Russia’s advance will only increase