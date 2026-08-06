https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/us-overestimates-capacity-to-wage-war-on-iran-while-supporting-ukraine-1124546031.html

US Overestimates Capacity to Wage War on Iran While Supporting Ukraine

US Overestimates Capacity to Wage War on Iran While Supporting Ukraine

Sputnik International

Ukraine believed it could outsmart Russia by placing its most advanced drone facilities under the protection of Patriot air defenses around the capital, military historian Yury Knutov tells Sputnik, adding that the calculation proved wrong — American interceptor missiles ran dry.

2026-08-06T17:29+0000

2026-08-06T17:29+0000

2026-08-06T17:29+0000

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"Germany, Norway, the Baltic states, and the Gulf monarchies that purchased Patriot systems are now confronted with the fact that the American shield has holes in it – and can no longer be fully relied upon," says the pundit.Reports say the Trump administration discovered its interceptor stockpiles had been drastically depleted, forcing it to scale back plans for large-scale strikes on Iran and deny Ukraine’s request for additional Patriot missiles. The Iran war was identified as a key driver of the shortages."For the next 3-5 years, the US will be forced to operate under strict constraints, unable to simultaneously protect all of its assets in the Middle East and continue supporting Ukraine," Knutov says, commenting on reports that US missile stockpiles may not recover until 2029-2031.The US may also scale back protection of its allies, the pundit suggests:The Imbalance in the Iran War is Critical"Even if the US multiplies production several times over, it will never match Iran in terms of cost or production speed," Knutov says. "Iran can manufacture missiles and drones at a fraction of the cost, while its facilities are dispersed and protected."A war of attrition against Iran would be a losing strategy for the US from the outset, the expert concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/trump-pressures-hegseth-over-depleted-us-missile-stockpiles--reports-1124543249.html

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