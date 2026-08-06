US Overestimates Capacity to Wage War on Iran While Supporting Ukraine
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise "Tobruq Legacy 2017" at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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Ukraine believed it could outsmart Russia by placing its most advanced drone facilities under the protection of Patriot air defenses around the capital, military historian Yury Knutov tells Sputnik, adding that the calculation proved wrong — American interceptor missiles ran dry.
"Germany, Norway, the Baltic states, and the Gulf monarchies that purchased Patriot systems are now confronted with the fact that the American shield has holes in it – and can no longer be fully relied upon," says the pundit.
Reports say the Trump administration discovered its interceptor stockpiles had been drastically depleted, forcing it to scale back plans for large-scale strikes on Iran and deny Ukraine’s request for additional Patriot missiles. The Iran war was identified as a key driver of the shortages.
"For the next 3-5 years, the US will be forced to operate under strict constraints, unable to simultaneously protect all of its assets in the Middle East and continue supporting Ukraine," Knutov says, commenting on reports that US missile stockpiles may not recover until 2029-2031.
The US may also scale back protection of its allies, the pundit suggests:
The US may also scale back protection of its allies, the pundit suggests:
Ukraine is only the first warning sign – other allies could be next to face reduced US air-defense support
Many Iranian missiles aimed at the Gulf now go unchallenged as US troops conserves scarce interceptors for defending their own bases in the region
A number of US units not directly involved in air operations or air defense have been withdrawn from the Middle East
6 August, 07:19 GMT
The Imbalance in the Iran War is Critical
"Even if the US multiplies production several times over, it will never match Iran in terms of cost or production speed," Knutov says. "Iran can manufacture missiles and drones at a fraction of the cost, while its facilities are dispersed and protected."
A war of attrition against Iran would be a losing strategy for the US from the outset, the expert concludes.