https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/weak-dollar-and-middle-east-crisis-boosted-gold-prices-to-record-heights--expert-1124543124.html

Weak Dollar and Middle East Crisis Boosted Gold Prices to Record Heights — Expert

Weak Dollar and Middle East Crisis Boosted Gold Prices to Record Heights — Expert

Sputnik International

Gold prices demonstrated the fastest single-day growth in the past six months, driven by easing tensions in the Middle East, a weakening US dollar, and a number of other factors, former Central Bank of Turkiye analyst Onur Dashdemir told Sputnik.

2026-08-06T06:54+0000

2026-08-06T06:54+0000

2026-08-06T06:54+0000

economy

business

us treasury

turkiye

strait of hormuz

gold

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"The combination of positive signals from the Middle East, declining oil prices, easing inflationary risks, and a weaker dollar became the key factor behind the sharp rise in gold prices," Dashdemir said.According to him, the price of a troy ounce of gold rose by 4.18% at the close of trading on Wednesday, settling at $4,247. This marked the fastest daily growth since early February. On Thursday morning, the price per ounce continued to climb, reaching $4,293, and during early trading it rose as high as $4,302 — its highest level in about a month and a half.This growth was supported by reports of progress in Middle East negotiations, Dashdemir explained. Hopes for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz soon intensified after Iran announced it had reached an agreement with Oman on shipping issues and was preparing a joint statement.The stabilization of oil prices near $80 per barrel and expectations of their further decline if an agreement is reached are contributing to the easing of inflationary pressure, he also noted.In addition, the expert pointed to the decline of the US dollar index to 99.66 points and the drop in the yield on two-year US Treasury bonds from 4.35% to 4.18%.The market has also revised its expectations regarding the policy of the US Federal Reserve, the expert said. While a month ago the probability of a rate hike in September was estimated at over 80%, it has now fallen to about 55%.Additional support came from "weak" US macroeconomic data, Dashdemir believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/gold-exchange-price-for-first-time-in-history-exceeds-5300-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1123539136.html

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