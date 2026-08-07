https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/another-ceuta-breach-may-be-coming-and-spain-insists-its-prepared-1124547508.html

Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared

Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared

Sputnik International

The Spanish Interior Ministry will be ready to handle a new attempt by illegal migrants to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, the 20minutos newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources within the ministry.

2026-08-07T09:13+0000

2026-08-07T09:13+0000

2026-08-07T09:13+0000

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On Wednesday, the Spanish government's representative in Ceuta, Alejandro Ramirez, expressed concern over social media calls for a new mass breach attempt on August 15. Cadena SER radio then reported, citing sources, that a new influx of migrants into Ceuta from Morocco could take place before August 15. The Civil Guard reportedly believes that if nothing happens on August 15, it will be due to the advance preparation and coordination that were lacking in July.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/around-3000-5000-migrants-remain-in-spains-ceuta--city-mayor-1124545756.html

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