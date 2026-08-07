International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/another-ceuta-breach-may-be-coming-and-spain-insists-its-prepared-1124547508.html
Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared
Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared
Sputnik International
The Spanish Interior Ministry will be ready to handle a new attempt by illegal migrants to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, the 20minutos newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources within the ministry.
2026-08-07T09:13+0000
2026-08-07T09:13+0000
world
europe
morocco
spain
ceuta
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/01/1124526424_0:150:3109:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_86311f030a4ce8fed1dcfb74d7f55d7c.jpg
On Wednesday, the Spanish government's representative in Ceuta, Alejandro Ramirez, expressed concern over social media calls for a new mass breach attempt on August 15. Cadena SER radio then reported, citing sources, that a new influx of migrants into Ceuta from Morocco could take place before August 15. The Civil Guard reportedly believes that if nothing happens on August 15, it will be due to the advance preparation and coordination that were lacking in July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/around-3000-5000-migrants-remain-in-spains-ceuta--city-mayor-1124545756.html
morocco
spain
ceuta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/01/1124526424_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dae28867f42c64881c47d5cd159f48ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, morocco, spain, ceuta
europe, morocco, spain, ceuta

Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared

09:13 GMT 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio SempereCivil Protection vessels assist in the installation of floating barriers off the coast of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026.
Civil Protection vessels assist in the installation of floating barriers off the coast of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Antonio Sempere
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Interior Ministry will be ready to handle a new attempt by illegal migrants to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, the 20minutos newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources within the ministry.
On Wednesday, the Spanish government's representative in Ceuta, Alejandro Ramirez, expressed concern over social media calls for a new mass breach attempt on August 15. Cadena SER radio then reported, citing sources, that a new influx of migrants into Ceuta from Morocco could take place before August 15.
"We will be ready to handle this situation," a source within the interior ministry told the newspaper.
The Civil Guard reportedly believes that if nothing happens on August 15, it will be due to the advance preparation and coordination that were lacking in July.
Migrants spend the night on the streets after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
World
Around 3,000-5,000 Migrants Remain in Spain's Ceuta – City Mayor
6 August, 17:00 GMT

Last week, the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, located in North Africa and bordering Morocco, faced a mass influx of migrants. About 60,000 people crossed in one day, while Ceuta itself has a population of approximately 85,000. Officials in multiple EU member states, including Denmark, Italy, the Czech Republic and Finland, have called for a temporary suspension of Spain's membership in the Schengen Area.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала