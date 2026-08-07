https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/another-ceuta-breach-may-be-coming-and-spain-insists-its-prepared-1124547508.html
Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared
Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared
Sputnik International
The Spanish Interior Ministry will be ready to handle a new attempt by illegal migrants to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, the 20minutos newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources within the ministry.
2026-08-07T09:13+0000
2026-08-07T09:13+0000
2026-08-07T09:13+0000
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On Wednesday, the Spanish government's representative in Ceuta, Alejandro Ramirez, expressed concern over social media calls for a new mass breach attempt on August 15. Cadena SER radio then reported, citing sources, that a new influx of migrants into Ceuta from Morocco could take place before August 15. The Civil Guard reportedly believes that if nothing happens on August 15, it will be due to the advance preparation and coordination that were lacking in July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/around-3000-5000-migrants-remain-in-spains-ceuta--city-mayor-1124545756.html
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Another Ceuta Breach May Be Coming and Spain Insists It’s Prepared
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Interior Ministry will be ready to handle a new attempt by illegal migrants to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, the 20minutos newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources within the ministry.
On Wednesday, the Spanish government's representative in Ceuta, Alejandro Ramirez, expressed concern over social media calls for a new mass breach attempt on August 15. Cadena SER radio then reported, citing sources, that a new influx of migrants into Ceuta from Morocco could take place before August 15.
"We will be ready to handle this situation," a source within the interior ministry told the newspaper.
The Civil Guard reportedly believes that if nothing happens on August 15, it will be due to the advance preparation and coordination that were lacking in July.
Last week, the Spanish autonomous city of Ceuta, located in North Africa and bordering Morocco, faced a mass influx of migrants. About 60,000 people crossed in one day, while Ceuta itself has a population of approximately 85,000. Officials in multiple EU member states, including Denmark, Italy, the Czech Republic and Finland, have called for a temporary suspension of Spain's membership in the Schengen Area.