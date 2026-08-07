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Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War
Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War
Sputnik International
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf slammed Trump’s cycle of threats, broken promises and sudden claims about negotiations.
2026-08-07T05:03+0000
2026-08-07T05:03+0000
2026-08-07T05:03+0000
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“‘Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.He said using “bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage” is a failed strategy.Iran is not impressed by Trump’s daily performance of threats, retreat and fake diplomatic breakthroughs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/us-treasury-chief-hopes-for-iran-agreement-in-the-next-few-days-1124546577.html
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donald trump, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, iran, us, war, talks, peace deal, peace talks, negotiations, us hegemony
Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf slammed Trump’s cycle of threats, broken promises and sudden claims about negotiations.
“‘Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.
He said using “bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage” is a failed strategy.
“Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don’t need more theater,” Ghalibaf stressed.
Iran is not impressed by Trump’s daily performance of threats, retreat and fake diplomatic breakthroughs.