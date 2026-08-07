https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ghalibaf-mocks-us-theater-diplomacy-over-iran-war-1124546695.html

Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War

Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War

Sputnik International

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf slammed Trump’s cycle of threats, broken promises and sudden claims about negotiations.

2026-08-07T05:03+0000

2026-08-07T05:03+0000

2026-08-07T05:03+0000

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“‘Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.He said using “bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage” is a failed strategy.Iran is not impressed by Trump’s daily performance of threats, retreat and fake diplomatic breakthroughs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/us-treasury-chief-hopes-for-iran-agreement-in-the-next-few-days-1124546577.html

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