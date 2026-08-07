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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ghalibaf-mocks-us-theater-diplomacy-over-iran-war-1124546695.html
Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War
Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf slammed Trump’s cycle of threats, broken promises and sudden claims about negotiations.
2026-08-07T05:03+0000
2026-08-07T05:03+0000
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“‘Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.He said using “bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage” is a failed strategy.Iran is not impressed by Trump’s daily performance of threats, retreat and fake diplomatic breakthroughs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/us-treasury-chief-hopes-for-iran-agreement-in-the-next-few-days-1124546577.html
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Ghalibaf Mocks US 'Theater Diplomacy' Over Iran War

05:03 GMT 07.08.2026
© Photo hosting agency brics-russia2024.ru / Go to the mediabankMohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf slammed Trump’s cycle of threats, broken promises and sudden claims about negotiations.
“‘Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.
He said using “bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage” is a failed strategy.

“Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don’t need more theater,” Ghalibaf stressed.

Iran is not impressed by Trump’s daily performance of threats, retreat and fake diplomatic breakthroughs.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Treasury Chief Hopes for Iran Agreement 'in the Next Few Days'
7 August, 04:55 GMT
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