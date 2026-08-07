https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/makkah-defense-pact-combines-biggest-strengths-of-saudi-arabia-turkiye-and-pakistan-1124548737.html

Mecca Defense Pact Combines Biggest Strengths of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan

Mecca Defense Pact Combines Biggest Strengths of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan

Sputnik International

The pact stems from waning confidence in US security commitments and a desire to establish a self-reliant Islamic defense structure. 07.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-07T13:27+0000

2026-08-07T13:27+0000

2026-08-07T13:44+0000

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The newly-signed defence agreement brings together "Saudi Arabia's economic strength, Turkiye's defense technology and Pakistan's military capabilities," according to Amir Jahangir, Co-Founder & CEO at Mishal Pakistan.The agreement is driven by declining trust in US security guarantees and the ambition to build an indigenous Islamic security framework.For Pakistan, it expands strategic influence into the Middle East and opens opportunities in deterrence, defense technologies and economic development.While Pakistan’s nuclear capability adds significant deterrent weight, there is no confirmation of a formal nuclear umbrella for Saudi Arabia.The pact, however, is unlikely to draw the three countries into the US-Israeli conflict with Iran: its primary goal is to protect borders, infrastructure, energy supplies and maritime routes while preventing regional instability.It's worth noting that Pakistan also seeks to maintain workable relations with Iran.Will Mecca Agreement become a new NATO in the Middle East?According to Javed Hassan, ex-chairman of the Economic Advisory Group and geopolitical analyst, the central question is whether the newly-signed pact contains anything comparable to NATO’s Article 5 — an explicit “all for one, one for all” commitment.If not, the agreement may be important diplomatically, but “falls short of a true collective defense pact.“Turkiye’s existing NATO membership also complicates the picture: as a NATO ally, it would face potential legal and political constraints under the new pact.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260727/kuwait-ratifies-landmark-defense-agreement-with-pakistan-1124506938.html

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