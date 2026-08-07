https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/nearly-200-french-citizens-received-traditional-values-visas-to-move-to-russia---embassy-1124547632.html
Nearly 200 French Citizens Received Traditional Values Visas to Move to Russia - Embassy
Nearly 200 French Citizens Received Traditional Values Visas to Move to Russia - Embassy
Sputnik International
Russian consular offices in France issued nearly 200 so-called traditional values visas to French citizens in the past year and a half, the Russian Embassy in Paris told RIA Novosti.
2026-08-07T09:17+0000
2026-08-07T09:17+0000
2026-08-07T09:17+0000
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"In 2025, about 140 such visas were issued to French citizens, and around 50 in the first half of 2026," the embassy said. The Russian consular offices in France continue to receive inquiries from French citizens about the possibility of obtaining a visa and move to Russia, the embassy added. On August 19, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on humanitarian support for those sharing traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/over-1000-foreigners-received-russias-traditional-values-visa-in-2025-1124321238.html
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Nearly 200 French Citizens Received Traditional Values Visas to Move to Russia - Embassy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian consular offices in France issued nearly 200 so-called traditional values visas to French citizens in the past year and a half, the Russian Embassy in Paris told RIA Novosti.
"In 2025, about 140 such visas were issued to French citizens, and around 50 in the first half of 2026," the embassy said.
The Russian consular offices in France continue to receive inquiries from French citizens about the possibility of obtaining a visa and move to Russia, the embassy added.
On August 19, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on humanitarian support for those sharing traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.