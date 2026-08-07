https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/nearly-200-french-citizens-received-traditional-values-visas-to-move-to-russia---embassy-1124547632.html

Nearly 200 French Citizens Received Traditional Values Visas to Move to Russia - Embassy

Nearly 200 French Citizens Received Traditional Values Visas to Move to Russia - Embassy

Sputnik International

Russian consular offices in France issued nearly 200 so-called traditional values visas to French citizens in the past year and a half, the Russian Embassy in Paris told RIA Novosti.

2026-08-07T09:17+0000

2026-08-07T09:17+0000

2026-08-07T09:17+0000

russia

russia

france

russian embassy

ria novosti

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124449335_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_991a250cc6dc7e9d6efab442a18610cc.jpg

"In 2025, about 140 such visas were issued to French citizens, and around 50 in the first half of 2026," the embassy said. The Russian consular offices in France continue to receive inquiries from French citizens about the possibility of obtaining a visa and move to Russia, the embassy added. On August 19, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on humanitarian support for those sharing traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/over-1000-foreigners-received-russias-traditional-values-visa-in-2025-1124321238.html

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, france, russian embassy, ria novosti