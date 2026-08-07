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Russia Hits Engine Assembly Facility for Long-Range Attack UAVs in Sumy Region - Military
Russia Hits Engine Assembly Facility for Long-Range Attack UAVs in Sumy Region - Military
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have struck an engine assembly facility for long-range attack UAVs with a Geran drone in the city of Akhtyrka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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"In the city of Akhtyrka in the Sumy region, the Geran UAV struck an object where engines for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukraine were assembled," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russia Hits Engine Assembly Facility for Long-Range Attack UAVs in Sumy Region - Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have struck an engine assembly facility for long-range attack UAVs with a Geran drone in the city of Akhtyrka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In the city of Akhtyrka in the Sumy region, the Geran UAV struck an object where engines for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukraine were assembled," the ministry said in a statement.