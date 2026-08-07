https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russia-hits-engine-assembly-facility-for-long-range-attack-uavs-in-sumy-region---military-1124547405.html

Russia Hits Engine Assembly Facility for Long-Range Attack UAVs in Sumy Region - Military

Russia Hits Engine Assembly Facility for Long-Range Attack UAVs in Sumy Region - Military

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have struck an engine assembly facility for long-range attack UAVs with a Geran drone in the city of Akhtyrka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-08-07T09:11+0000

2026-08-07T09:11+0000

2026-08-07T09:11+0000

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"In the city of Akhtyrka in the Sumy region, the Geran UAV struck an object where engines for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles of Ukraine were assembled," the ministry said in a statement.

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