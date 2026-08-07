https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russia-hits-three-dry-cargo-ships-used-by-ukrainian-troops-in-black-sea-1124546861.html

Russia Hits Three Dry Cargo Ships Used By Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea

Russia Hits Three Dry Cargo Ships Used By Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have continues attacks on naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and hit three dry cargo ships carrying military cargo in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-08-07T06:14+0000

2026-08-07T06:14+0000

2026-08-07T06:18+0000

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The Russian armed forces continued overnight attacks on naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Unlike the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army strikes exclusively at the enemy's military-industrial complex facilities. The troops use high-precision weapons and drones capable of destroying any target both in Kiev and across the entire Ukrainian territory.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/russia-strikes-2-dry-cargo-ships-carrying-military-supplies-in-black-sea---mod-1124543355.html

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