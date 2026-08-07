https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russia-hits-three-dry-cargo-ships-used-by-ukrainian-troops-in-black-sea-1124546861.html
Russia Hits Three Dry Cargo Ships Used By Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
Russia Hits Three Dry Cargo Ships Used By Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have continues attacks on naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and hit three dry cargo ships carrying military cargo in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-08-07T06:14+0000
2026-08-07T06:14+0000
2026-08-07T06:18+0000
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The Russian armed forces continued overnight attacks on naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Unlike the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army strikes exclusively at the enemy's military-industrial complex facilities. The troops use high-precision weapons and drones capable of destroying any target both in Kiev and across the entire Ukrainian territory.
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Russia Hits Three Dry Cargo Ships Used By Ukrainian Troops in Black Sea
06:14 GMT 07.08.2026 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 07.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have continues attacks on naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and hit three dry cargo ships carrying military cargo in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The Russian armed forces continued overnight attacks on naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles in the Black Sea, three dry cargo ships carrying military cargo were hit," the statement read.
Unlike the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army strikes exclusively at the enemy's military-industrial complex facilities. The troops use high-precision weapons and drones capable of destroying any target both in Kiev and across the entire Ukrainian territory.