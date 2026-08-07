https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russian-forces-liberate-aniskino-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1124547896.html

Russian Forces Liberate Aniskino Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Liberate Aniskino Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Aniskino in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-08-07T09:42+0000

2026-08-07T09:42+0000

2026-08-07T09:50+0000

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"Over the past week, active actions by units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlements of Bely Kolodez, Ustinovka and Baksheevka in the Kharkov region, Ryzhevka in the Sumy region, and yesterday librated the settlement of Aniskino in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-and-supply-centers-in-fresh-strikes-1124544149.html

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