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Russian Forces Liberate Aniskino Settlement in Kharkov Region
Russian Forces Liberate Aniskino Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Aniskino in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-08-07T09:42+0000
2026-08-07T09:50+0000
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"Over the past week, active actions by units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlements of Bely Kolodez, Ustinovka and Baksheevka in the Kharkov region, Ryzhevka in the Sumy region, and yesterday librated the settlement of Aniskino in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Liberate Aniskino Settlement in Kharkov Region

09:42 GMT 07.08.2026 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 07.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area.
Russian servicemen fire an AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun mounted on a Kamaz vehicle at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman area. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Aniskino in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the past week, active actions by units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlements of Bely Kolodez, Ustinovka and Baksheevka in the Kharkov region, Ryzhevka in the Sumy region, and yesterday librated the settlement of Aniskino in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.

The liberation of Aniskino in the Kharkov region allows Russian forces to expand their bridgehead southward and create conditions for linking up with other advancing units, potentially encircling Ukrainian troops in the area. This tactical gain supports broader Russian offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction.

Ukraine lost over 2,375 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, over 1,640 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 2,505 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 1,495 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad battlegroup, over 1,335 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 250 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense forces destroyed 91 guided aerial bombs, 11 HIMARS rockets and 6,575 drones of the armed forces of Ukraine
Russia have carried out two massive and 12 group strikes against Ukrainian troops
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Supply Centers in Fresh Strikes
6 August, 09:45 GMT
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