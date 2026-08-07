https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russian-robot-with-laser-system-burns-explosives-out-of-mines-1124547028.html

Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines

Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines

Sputnik International

A laser demining system mounted on Russia’s Kuryer (lit. Courier) ground robot can destroy buried munitions without triggering an explosion, Oleg Zaremba, an expert with the Popular Front’s Kulibin Club program, said.

2026-08-07T07:28+0000

2026-08-07T07:28+0000

2026-08-07T07:28+0000

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"Even a 10-centimeter layer of ceramic is burned through by a high-power laser, which incinerates the explosive material inside a grenade, mine, shell, and so on," Zaremba told Zvezda TV channel.The system can neutralize munitions from several hundred meters away, reducing risks to bomb disposal teams and limiting damage in populated areas.Zaremba added that laser robots are also being used against drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russias-new-nabat-v3-drone-detector-can-spot-targets-up-to-12-miles-away--developer-1124536899.html

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