https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/russian-robot-with-laser-system-burns-explosives-out-of-mines-1124547028.html
Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines
Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines
Sputnik International
A laser demining system mounted on Russia’s Kuryer (lit. Courier) ground robot can destroy buried munitions without triggering an explosion, Oleg Zaremba, an expert with the Popular Front’s Kulibin Club program, said.
2026-08-07T07:28+0000
2026-08-07T07:28+0000
2026-08-07T07:28+0000
military
russia
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124251_0:0:2986:1680_1920x0_80_0_0_2877a031a099e0c3f30d148bb10aa50c.jpg
"Even a 10-centimeter layer of ceramic is burned through by a high-power laser, which incinerates the explosive material inside a grenade, mine, shell, and so on," Zaremba told Zvezda TV channel.The system can neutralize munitions from several hundred meters away, reducing risks to bomb disposal teams and limiting damage in populated areas.Zaremba added that laser robots are also being used against drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russias-new-nabat-v3-drone-detector-can-spot-targets-up-to-12-miles-away--developer-1124536899.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123124251_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de0cbc8d5c61c7a20cc2e24a46a1e242.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, science & tech
Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines
A laser demining system mounted on Russia’s Kuryer (lit. Courier) ground robot can destroy buried munitions without triggering an explosion, Oleg Zaremba, an expert with the Popular Front’s Kulibin Club program, said.
"Even a 10-centimeter layer of ceramic is burned through by a high-power laser, which incinerates the explosive material inside a grenade, mine, shell, and so on," Zaremba told Zvezda TV channel.
The system can neutralize munitions from several hundred meters away, reducing risks to bomb disposal teams and limiting damage in populated areas.
Zaremba added that laser robots are also being used against drones.
"You need to hold the spot on the unmanned aerial vehicle, on the spot you want to hit, for some time — at least a few seconds. So, an evolution is underway. Today, turrets are becoming so precise that even at a distance of one kilometer, they are capable of holding a pinpoint spot of light, several millimeters or centimeters in diameter, directly on that point," the expert concluded.