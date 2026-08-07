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Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines
Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines
Sputnik International
A laser demining system mounted on Russia’s Kuryer (lit. Courier) ground robot can destroy buried munitions without triggering an explosion, Oleg Zaremba, an expert with the Popular Front’s Kulibin Club program, said.
2026-08-07T07:28+0000
2026-08-07T07:28+0000
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"Even a 10-centimeter layer of ceramic is burned through by a high-power laser, which incinerates the explosive material inside a grenade, mine, shell, and so on," Zaremba told Zvezda TV channel.The system can neutralize munitions from several hundred meters away, reducing risks to bomb disposal teams and limiting damage in populated areas.Zaremba added that laser robots are also being used against drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/russias-new-nabat-v3-drone-detector-can-spot-targets-up-to-12-miles-away--developer-1124536899.html
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Russian Robot With Laser System Burns Explosives Out of Mines

07:28 GMT 07.08.2026
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A laser demining system mounted on Russia’s Kuryer (lit. Courier) ground robot can destroy buried munitions without triggering an explosion, Oleg Zaremba, an expert with the Popular Front’s Kulibin Club program, said.
"Even a 10-centimeter layer of ceramic is burned through by a high-power laser, which incinerates the explosive material inside a grenade, mine, shell, and so on," Zaremba told Zvezda TV channel.
The system can neutralize munitions from several hundred meters away, reducing risks to bomb disposal teams and limiting damage in populated areas.
Zaremba added that laser robots are also being used against drones.
"You need to hold the spot on the unmanned aerial vehicle, on the spot you want to hit, for some time — at least a few seconds. So, an evolution is underway. Today, turrets are becoming so precise that even at a distance of one kilometer, they are capable of holding a pinpoint spot of light, several millimeters or centimeters in diameter, directly on that point," the expert concluded.
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