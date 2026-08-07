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Turkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Collective Defense - Statement
Turkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Collective Defense - Statement
Sputnik International
Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday signed a memorandum on collective defense on Friday, according to a joint statement from the countries seen by Sputnik.
2026-08-07T11:18+0000
2026-08-07T11:18+0000
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According to the Turkiye newspaper, the joint defense agreement provides for cooperation in the field of intelligence sharing and regional security coordination. Turkiye's accession to the system of strategic defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, an agreement on which was signed in 2025, may become an important stage in changing the balance of power in the Middle East. The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen collective deterrence of any act of aggression, the statement read. According to the document, an attack on any of the three countries would be considered as an attack on all of them. It also implies strengthening all aspects of defense cooperation between the three countries, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/from-qatar-to-saudi-arabia-how-pakistan-became-the-gulfs-strategic-hedge-1124294959.html
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Turkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Collective Defense - Statement

11:18 GMT 07.08.2026
© FETHI BELAIDThe flags of Arab League nations fly on October 31, 2022 along the side of a highway ahead of the Arab Summit meeting in Algeria's capital Algiers.
The flags of Arab League nations fly on October 31, 2022 along the side of a highway ahead of the Arab Summit meeting in Algeria's capital Algiers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
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ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday signed a memorandum on collective defense on Friday, according to a joint statement from the countries seen by Sputnik.
According to the Turkiye newspaper, the joint defense agreement provides for cooperation in the field of intelligence sharing and regional security coordination. Turkiye's accession to the system of strategic defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, an agreement on which was signed in 2025, may become an important stage in changing the balance of power in the Middle East.
"Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an agreement in Mecca on collective defense, showing the countries' shared commitment to further enhance collective security," the joint statement said.
The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen collective deterrence of any act of aggression, the statement read.
According to the document, an attack on any of the three countries would be considered as an attack on all of them. It also implies strengthening all aspects of defense cooperation between the three countries, the statement said.
JF-17 thunder fighter aircraft, jointly built by Pakistan and China, flies in a formation during the National Day parade in Islamabad, Pakistan on Friday, Mar. 23, 2007. Amid a massive display of power at a military parade in the Pakistani capital, Pakistani President asked the nation Friday to help him fight the threat of extremism and terrorism. Parade held annually in Islamabad to celebrate a March 23, 1940, resolution by Islamic leaders in British India that eventually led to the formation of the Pakistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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