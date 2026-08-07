https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/turkiye-pakistan-saudi-arabia-sign-memorandum-on-collective-defense---statement-1124548383.html

Turkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Collective Defense - Statement

Turkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Memorandum on Collective Defense - Statement

Sputnik International

Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday signed a memorandum on collective defense on Friday, according to a joint statement from the countries seen by Sputnik.

2026-08-07T11:18+0000

2026-08-07T11:18+0000

2026-08-07T11:18+0000

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recep tayyip erdogan

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According to the Turkiye newspaper, the joint defense agreement provides for cooperation in the field of intelligence sharing and regional security coordination. Turkiye's accession to the system of strategic defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, an agreement on which was signed in 2025, may become an important stage in changing the balance of power in the Middle East. The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen collective deterrence of any act of aggression, the statement read. According to the document, an attack on any of the three countries would be considered as an attack on all of them. It also implies strengthening all aspects of defense cooperation between the three countries, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/from-qatar-to-saudi-arabia-how-pakistan-became-the-gulfs-strategic-hedge-1124294959.html

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pakistan, saudi arabia, turkiye, crown prince mohammed bin salman, recep tayyip erdogan