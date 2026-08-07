https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraine-admits-it-cant-stop-russias-ballistic-missile-strikes-1124547749.html

Ukraine Admits It Can't Stop Russia’s Ballistic Missile Strikes

Ukraine Admits It Can't Stop Russia’s Ballistic Missile Strikes

Sputnik International

The situation with air defense systems in Ukraine has become the worst since the beginning of the conflict, in part due to Russia's increased production of ballistic missiles, Deputy Chairperson of the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, said.

2026-08-07T09:22+0000

2026-08-07T09:22+0000

2026-08-07T09:22+0000

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"The situation today is more critical than at any point since the start of the war. There was a time when we lacked antiballistic missile capabilities, but Russia also did not possess such a large number of ballistic missiles. Today, however, Kiev is subjected to massive strikes several times a week, and we are unable to shoot down a single missile," Cherniev told The New York Times newspaper on Thursday. The Ukrainian Air Force admitted that it was unable to shoot down any of the missiles fired at Ukraine on Tuesday night. Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha complained that Ukraine faces difficulties with getting PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot systems. On Wednesday, The Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that during a recent meeting in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump refused to provide Ukraine with additional interceptor missiles for the Patriot missile system. Earlier this week, the US Department of War documents showed that the United States has still not replenished its arsenal of PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which were transferred to Ukraine in 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/why-natos-best-anti-aircraft-missiles-cant-stop-russian-combined-strikes-on-ukraine-1124432022.html

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