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Ukraine Admits It Can't Stop Russia’s Ballistic Missile Strikes
Ukraine Admits It Can't Stop Russia’s Ballistic Missile Strikes
Sputnik International
The situation with air defense systems in Ukraine has become the worst since the beginning of the conflict, in part due to Russia's increased production of ballistic missiles, Deputy Chairperson of the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, said.
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"The situation today is more critical than at any point since the start of the war. There was a time when we lacked antiballistic missile capabilities, but Russia also did not possess such a large number of ballistic missiles. Today, however, Kiev is subjected to massive strikes several times a week, and we are unable to shoot down a single missile," Cherniev told The New York Times newspaper on Thursday. The Ukrainian Air Force admitted that it was unable to shoot down any of the missiles fired at Ukraine on Tuesday night. Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha complained that Ukraine faces difficulties with getting PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot systems. On Wednesday, The Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that during a recent meeting in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump refused to provide Ukraine with additional interceptor missiles for the Patriot missile system. Earlier this week, the US Department of War documents showed that the United States has still not replenished its arsenal of PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which were transferred to Ukraine in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/why-natos-best-anti-aircraft-missiles-cant-stop-russian-combined-strikes-on-ukraine-1124432022.html
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Ukraine Admits It Can't Stop Russia’s Ballistic Missile Strikes

09:22 GMT 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation with air defense systems in Ukraine has become the worst since the beginning of the conflict, in part due to Russia's increased production of ballistic missiles, Deputy Chairperson of the Ukrainian parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, said.
"The situation today is more critical than at any point since the start of the war. There was a time when we lacked antiballistic missile capabilities, but Russia also did not possess such a large number of ballistic missiles. Today, however, Kiev is subjected to massive strikes several times a week, and we are unable to shoot down a single missile," Cherniev told The New York Times newspaper on Thursday.
The Ukrainian Air Force admitted that it was unable to shoot down any of the missiles fired at Ukraine on Tuesday night. Later, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha complained that Ukraine faces difficulties with getting PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot systems.
On Wednesday, The Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that during a recent meeting in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump refused to provide Ukraine with additional interceptor missiles for the Patriot missile system.
Earlier this week, the US Department of War documents showed that the United States has still not replenished its arsenal of PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which were transferred to Ukraine in 2022.
Russia's Geran-2 drones. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
Analysis
Why NATO's Best Anti-Aircraft Missiles Can't Stop Russian Combined Strikes on Ukraine
10 July, 15:19 GMT
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