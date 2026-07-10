https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/why-natos-best-anti-aircraft-missiles-cant-stop-russian-combined-strikes-on-ukraine-1124432022.html

Why NATO's Best Anti-Aircraft Missiles Can't Stop Russian Combined Strikes on Ukraine

Why NATO's Best Anti-Aircraft Missiles Can't Stop Russian Combined Strikes on Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Russian military’s strategy of combined aerial attacks, involving waves of strike drones followed up by ballistic, cruise or hypersonic missiles, has proven highly effective not only in the Ukrainian theater, but Iran’s defense against US and Israeli aggression, says Russian defense analyst Alexander Stepanov.

2026-07-10T15:19+0000

2026-07-10T15:19+0000

2026-07-10T15:19+0000

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patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile

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The tactic, almost impossible to defend against, involves:Patriots, the last line of defense in Kiev’s arsenal, have four missiles per launcher in their PAC-2 variant, and up to 16 in PAC-3. Typically, two missiles are assigned to a single target.Playing the Numbers GameWhen Russia launches hundreds of projectiles across multiple waves, defense essentially becomes impossible, and involves expending interceptors which cost tens if not hundreds of times more than the strike systems they’re targeting ($4.2-5.3M per Patriot interceptor, compared to tens of thousands of dollars in the case of Geran drones).“Even if they manage to repel the first wave of attack drones, [the next waves include] ballistic weapons, high-precision missiles that can fly along a quasi-ballistic trajectory, including Iskanders, and hypersonic ones, like Zircons and the air-launched Kinzhals.”

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military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, nato, patriot, patriot 3 (pac-3) air defence missile