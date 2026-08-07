https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraine-struck-iranian-vessel-to-get-resources-from-us---expert-1124547145.html
Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert
Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert
Sputnik International
Ukraine wanted to demonstrate to the United States "its importance" against Iran as well, since the strike occurred practically right before Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US, senior researcher at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Yuri Lyamin tells Sputnik.
2026-08-07T07:34+0000
2026-08-07T07:34+0000
2026-08-07T07:34+0000
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"It is possible that Ukraine even hoped that by promising further strikes on Iranian merchant ships, and under the pretext of needing protection from inevitable retaliatory Iranian missile strikes, they could obtain additional ballistic missile defense systems," he adds.On August 3, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated Iran has information Ukraine struck the Iranian vessel on purpose, and said Iran would hold Ukraine accountable for that.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html
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ukraine, iran, volodymyr zelensky
ukraine, iran, volodymyr zelensky
Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert
Ukraine wanted to demonstrate to the United States "its importance" against Iran as well, since the strike occurred practically right before Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US, senior researcher at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Yuri Lyamin tells Sputnik.
"It is possible that Ukraine even hoped that by promising further strikes on Iranian merchant ships, and under the pretext of needing protection from inevitable retaliatory Iranian missile strikes, they could obtain additional ballistic missile defense systems," he adds.
Ukraine carried out a military attack on an Iranian merchant vessel on July 25. One sailor was killed and another was injured as a result of the attack.
On August 3, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated Iran has information Ukraine struck the Iranian vessel on purpose, and said Iran would hold Ukraine accountable for that.