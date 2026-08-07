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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraine-struck-iranian-vessel-to-get-resources-from-us---expert-1124547145.html
Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert
Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert
Sputnik International
Ukraine wanted to demonstrate to the United States "its importance" against Iran as well, since the strike occurred practically right before Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US, senior researcher at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Yuri Lyamin tells Sputnik.
2026-08-07T07:34+0000
2026-08-07T07:34+0000
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"It is possible that Ukraine even hoped that by promising further strikes on Iranian merchant ships, and under the pretext of needing protection from inevitable retaliatory Iranian missile strikes, they could obtain additional ballistic missile defense systems," he adds.On August 3, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated Iran has information Ukraine struck the Iranian vessel on purpose, and said Iran would hold Ukraine accountable for that.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html
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Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert

07:34 GMT 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonPresident Donald Trump greets Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump greets Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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Ukraine wanted to demonstrate to the United States "its importance" against Iran as well, since the strike occurred practically right before Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US, senior researcher at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Yuri Lyamin tells Sputnik.
"It is possible that Ukraine even hoped that by promising further strikes on Iranian merchant ships, and under the pretext of needing protection from inevitable retaliatory Iranian missile strikes, they could obtain additional ballistic missile defense systems," he adds.

Ukraine carried out a military attack on an Iranian merchant vessel on July 25. One sailor was killed and another was injured as a result of the attack.

On August 3, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated Iran has information Ukraine struck the Iranian vessel on purpose, and said Iran would hold Ukraine accountable for that.
Iranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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Iran Condemns Ukrainian Attack on Its Commercial Vessel in the Caspian Sea, Warns of Response
26 July, 04:30 GMT
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