https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraine-struck-iranian-vessel-to-get-resources-from-us---expert-1124547145.html

Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert

Ukraine Struck Iranian Vessel to Get Resources From US - Expert

Sputnik International

Ukraine wanted to demonstrate to the United States "its importance" against Iran as well, since the strike occurred practically right before Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US, senior researcher at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies Yuri Lyamin tells Sputnik.

2026-08-07T07:34+0000

2026-08-07T07:34+0000

2026-08-07T07:34+0000

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ukraine

iran

volodymyr zelensky

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"It is possible that Ukraine even hoped that by promising further strikes on Iranian merchant ships, and under the pretext of needing protection from inevitable retaliatory Iranian missile strikes, they could obtain additional ballistic missile defense systems," he adds.On August 3, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated Iran has information Ukraine struck the Iranian vessel on purpose, and said Iran would hold Ukraine accountable for that.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/iran-condemns-ukrainian-attack-on-its-commercial-vessel-in-the-caspian-sea-warns-of-response-1124497004.html

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