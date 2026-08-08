https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/china-hits-back-at-philippine-territorial-claims-with-naval-drills-1124550090.html

China Hits Back at Philippine Territorial Claims With Naval Drills

China Hits Back at Philippine Territorial Claims With Naval Drills

Sputnik International

Chinese military exercises near Huangyan Dao in South China Sea are a direct response to the Philippines' provocations and a legitimate measure to safeguard the country's sovereignty, Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Friday.

2026-08-08T03:57+0000

2026-08-08T03:57+0000

2026-08-08T03:57+0000

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The Philippines' actions are "illegal, null and void," Chen added, accusing the country of expanding its territorial claims through domestic legislation over decades.The drills were conducted by the PLA Southern Theater Command in the territorial waters and airspace around the shoal, with the coast guard also deployed for law-enforcement training in the surrounding waters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/chinese-mfa-blasts-japans-nuclear-ambitions-as-playing-with-fire-1124549797.html

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