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China Hits Back at Philippine Territorial Claims With Naval Drills
China Hits Back at Philippine Territorial Claims With Naval Drills
Sputnik International
Chinese military exercises near Huangyan Dao in South China Sea are a direct response to the Philippines' provocations and a legitimate measure to safeguard the country's sovereignty, Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Friday.
2026-08-08T03:57+0000
2026-08-08T03:57+0000
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The Philippines' actions are "illegal, null and void," Chen added, accusing the country of expanding its territorial claims through domestic legislation over decades.The drills were conducted by the PLA Southern Theater Command in the territorial waters and airspace around the shoal, with the coast guard also deployed for law-enforcement training in the surrounding waters.
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China Hits Back at Philippine Territorial Claims With Naval Drills

03:57 GMT 08.08.2026
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Chinese military exercises near Huangyan Dao in South China Sea are a direct response to the Philippines' provocations and a legitimate measure to safeguard the country's sovereignty, Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Friday.
The Philippines' actions are "illegal, null and void," Chen added, accusing the country of expanding its territorial claims through domestic legislation over decades.

The drills were conducted by the PLA Southern Theater Command in the territorial waters and airspace around the shoal, with the coast guard also deployed for law-enforcement training in the surrounding waters.
Japan's army test-fires a Type 88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido in its first missile test on Japanese territory on June 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
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