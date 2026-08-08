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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/eu-facing-self-inflicted-energy-crisis---russian-special-envoy-1124551675.html
EU Facing Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis - Russian Special Envoy
EU Facing Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis - Russian Special Envoy
Sputnik International
The European Union is facing an energy crisis triggered by abandoning Russian gas supplies, the Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Saturday.
2026-08-08T21:47+0000
2026-08-08T21:47+0000
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"Winter is coming as due to decoupling from Russian gas: Germany has filled only 47.6% of gas storage against a normal 75%, and the Netherlands only 38.5% against 77%. The EU is facing a self-made energy crisis," Dmitriev wrote on X. In January, the Council of the EU approved a regulation on the phase-out of Russian LNG and pipeline gas imports. Russian officials have repeatedly said that Western countries made a serious mistake by refusing Russian energy supplies, arguing that Europe will become more dependent on higher-priced alternatives and will continue to purchase Russian coal, oil and gas indirectly and at higher costs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/french-farmers-need-billions-of-euros-in-aid-amid-extreme-heat--union-leader-1124551531.html
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EU Facing Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis - Russian Special Envoy

21:47 GMT 08.08.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankValves and pipes are pictured at the Salmanovskoye (Utrenneye) oil and gas condensate field (OGCF) which will provide resources for the Arctic LNG 2 project owned by Russian gas producer Novatek on the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Russia.
Valves and pipes are pictured at the Salmanovskoye (Utrenneye) oil and gas condensate field (OGCF) which will provide resources for the Arctic LNG 2 project owned by Russian gas producer Novatek on the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
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The European Union is facing an energy crisis triggered by abandoning Russian gas supplies, the Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Saturday.
"Winter is coming as due to decoupling from Russian gas: Germany has filled only 47.6% of gas storage against a normal 75%, and the Netherlands only 38.5% against 77%. The EU is facing a self-made energy crisis," Dmitriev wrote on X.
In January, the Council of the EU approved a regulation on the phase-out of Russian LNG and pipeline gas imports.
Russian officials have repeatedly said that Western countries made a serious mistake by refusing Russian energy supplies, arguing that Europe will become more dependent on higher-priced alternatives and will continue to purchase Russian coal, oil and gas indirectly and at higher costs.
Euro money - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
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