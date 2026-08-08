https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/eu-facing-self-inflicted-energy-crisis---russian-special-envoy-1124551675.html

EU Facing Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis - Russian Special Envoy

EU Facing Self-Inflicted Energy Crisis - Russian Special Envoy

Sputnik International

The European Union is facing an energy crisis triggered by abandoning Russian gas supplies, the Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Saturday.

2026-08-08T21:47+0000

2026-08-08T21:47+0000

2026-08-08T21:47+0000

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kirill dmitriev

energy crisis

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"Winter is coming as due to decoupling from Russian gas: Germany has filled only 47.6% of gas storage against a normal 75%, and the Netherlands only 38.5% against 77%. The EU is facing a self-made energy crisis," Dmitriev wrote on X. In January, the Council of the EU approved a regulation on the phase-out of Russian LNG and pipeline gas imports. Russian officials have repeatedly said that Western countries made a serious mistake by refusing Russian energy supplies, arguing that Europe will become more dependent on higher-priced alternatives and will continue to purchase Russian coal, oil and gas indirectly and at higher costs.

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