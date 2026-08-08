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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/french-farmers-need-billions-of-euros-in-aid-amid-extreme-heat--union-leader-1124551531.html
French Farmers Need Billions of Euros in Aid Amid Extreme Heat – Union Leader
French Farmers Need Billions of Euros in Aid Amid Extreme Heat – Union Leader
Sputnik International
French farmers will need billions of euros in aid to offset losses from extreme heat and the wildfires and drought it has caused, Arnaud Rousseau, chairman of the National Federation of Farmers' Unions (FNSEA), said on Saturday.
2026-08-08T15:52+0000
2026-08-08T15:52+0000
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"We are talking about billions of euros… Obviously, we need to wait for the [heatwave] to end to get a more precise figure, but we already know these are unprecedented amounts. Although there are some insurance programs in place, we know perfectly well that they will not cover such a level of claims," Rousseau said on franceinfo radio. In agriculture, whether crop farming or livestock, it is practically impossible to produce anything when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), he noted. In late July, French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said extreme heat had caused enormous damage to the country's agriculture, leading to a sharp drop in vegetable yields and milk production, as well as increased livestock mortality. Europe is experiencing one of the worst heatwaves in years, with Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Greece hit the hardest. French President Emmanuel Macron said in July that the country was facing the highest number of wildfires this summer since the end of World War II.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/french-farmers-plan-nationwide-protests-against-eu-mercosur-deal-1122784245.html
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French Farmers Need Billions of Euros in Aid Amid Extreme Heat – Union Leader

15:52 GMT 08.08.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovEuro money
Euro money - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French farmers will need billions of euros in aid to offset losses from extreme heat and the wildfires and drought it has caused, Arnaud Rousseau, chairman of the National Federation of Farmers' Unions (FNSEA), said on Saturday.
"We are talking about billions of euros… Obviously, we need to wait for the [heatwave] to end to get a more precise figure, but we already know these are unprecedented amounts. Although there are some insurance programs in place, we know perfectly well that they will not cover such a level of claims," Rousseau said on franceinfo radio.
In agriculture, whether crop farming or livestock, it is practically impossible to produce anything when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), he noted.
In late July, French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said extreme heat had caused enormous damage to the country's agriculture, leading to a sharp drop in vegetable yields and milk production, as well as increased livestock mortality.
Europe is experiencing one of the worst heatwaves in years, with Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Greece hit the hardest. French President Emmanuel Macron said in July that the country was facing the highest number of wildfires this summer since the end of World War II.
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