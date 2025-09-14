https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/french-farmers-plan-nationwide-protests-against-eu-mercosur-deal-1122784245.html
French Farmers Plan Nationwide Protests Against EU-MERCOSUR Deal
French Farmers Plan Nationwide Protests Against EU-MERCOSUR Deal
Sputnik International
France's largest agricultural trade union FNSEA has called on its members to demonstrate across the country on September 26 in connection with international trade in agricultural goods, the union's director, Arnaud Rousseau, has announced.
2025-09-14T12:54+0000
2025-09-14T12:54+0000
2025-09-14T12:54+0000
world
france
ursula von der leyen
european union (eu)
european commission
farmer
farmers
demonstration
protest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116743960_0:176:3018:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_a9f607130e25210e6d8624a5251966ca.jpg
The union intends to protest against the European Union's economic agreement with South American trade bloc MERCOSUR, the tariffs imposed by the United States and imports of goods in accordance with standards that do not meet the expectations of French farmers, Rousseau said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. In 2024, a wave of mass protests by farmers against this agreement swept across the EU countries. They fear that because of it, Europe will be inundated with cheap imports from countries with less stringent sanitary and environmental standards. European farmers argue that the consequence of the deal with MERCOSUR could be a further decline in sales for European agricultural producers due to "unfair competition" by their colleagues from South America. The crisis worsened after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, despite the protests of a number of leading EU countries led by France, concluded the controversial political agreement in the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo, in December 2024 to create the world's largest free trade zone with more than 700 million consumers from the EU and South America. The agreement is currently undergoing the ratification procedure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/french-farmers-union-head-pledges-action-on-ground-will-continue-in-coming-weeks-1117116352.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116743960_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fdbf66e7c5f52662f938cbcb37ca8940.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
french farmers, largest agricultural trade union, demonstrate across the country
french farmers, largest agricultural trade union, demonstrate across the country
French Farmers Plan Nationwide Protests Against EU-MERCOSUR Deal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France's largest agricultural trade union FNSEA has called on its members to demonstrate across the country on September 26 in connection with international trade in agricultural goods, the union's director, Arnaud Rousseau, has announced.
The union intends to protest against the European Union's economic agreement with South American trade bloc MERCOSUR, the tariffs imposed
by the United States and imports of goods in accordance with standards that do not meet the expectations of French farmers, Rousseau said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.
"Following the example of Ukrainian eggs: all those goods which enter our territory and which we do not want to see on our plates, as they are dangerous to health and environment," Rousseau was quoted as saying.
In 2024, a wave of mass protests by farmers against this agreement swept across the EU countries. They fear that because of it, Europe will be inundated with cheap imports from countries with less stringent sanitary and environmental standards. European farmers argue that the consequence of the deal with MERCOSUR could be a further decline in sales for European agricultural producers due to "unfair competition" by their colleagues from South America.
The crisis worsened after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, despite the protests of a number of leading EU countries led by France, concluded the controversial political agreement in the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo, in December 2024 to create the world's largest free trade zone with more than 700 million consumers from the EU and South America. The agreement is currently undergoing the ratification procedure.