French Farmers Plan Nationwide Protests Against EU-MERCOSUR Deal

France's largest agricultural trade union FNSEA has called on its members to demonstrate across the country on September 26 in connection with international trade in agricultural goods, the union's director, Arnaud Rousseau, has announced.

The union intends to protest against the European Union's economic agreement with South American trade bloc MERCOSUR, the tariffs imposed by the United States and imports of goods in accordance with standards that do not meet the expectations of French farmers, Rousseau said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. In 2024, a wave of mass protests by farmers against this agreement swept across the EU countries. They fear that because of it, Europe will be inundated with cheap imports from countries with less stringent sanitary and environmental standards. European farmers argue that the consequence of the deal with MERCOSUR could be a further decline in sales for European agricultural producers due to "unfair competition" by their colleagues from South America. The crisis worsened after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, despite the protests of a number of leading EU countries led by France, concluded the controversial political agreement in the capital of Uruguay, Montevideo, in December 2024 to create the world's largest free trade zone with more than 700 million consumers from the EU and South America. The agreement is currently undergoing the ratification procedure.

