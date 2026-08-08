https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/nearly-half-of-germans-think-ex-chancellor-merkel-could-make-good-president-1124551091.html

Nearly Half of Germans Think Ex-Chancellor Merkel Could Make Good President

Nearly Half of Germans Think Ex-Chancellor Merkel Could Make Good President

Sputnik International

Nearly 50% of Germans see former Chancellor Angela Merkel as the best person to fill the largely ceremonial role of the federal president, a Forsa poll published on Saturday has found.

2026-08-08T14:06+0000

2026-08-08T14:06+0000

2026-08-08T14:06+0000

world

angela merkel

europe

frank-walter steinmeier

germany

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Merkel has dismissed rumors that she is planning to run for the post in the election, which is scheduled for January 30, 2027. Forty-seven percent of those polled think Merkel could make a good president, while 48% do not to see her in this post. She is followed by Bavarian parliament president Ilse Aigner, who is supported by 26% of the reporters and opposed by 38%, and TV anchor Guenther Jauch, with 25% and 68%, respectively. Seventy-four percent of the respondents do not care whether the next president is a man or a woman, with 5% wanting a male candidate and 19% rooting for a woman. So far, only men have occupied this post in Germany. While 46% of those polled want the next president to be someone with experience in active politics, while another 31% would prefer a candidate from outside political circles, and the remaining 20% do not care. The poll was conducted for the RTL and ntv broadcasters from August 5-6 among 1,000 Germans. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Frank-Walter Steinmeier has served as German president since 2017. The president is elected by the Federal Convention - a body convened specifically for this purpose - which comprises lawmakers and representatives of the federal states. The term of office is five years, and re-election is permitted only once.

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angela merkel, europe, frank-walter steinmeier, germany