https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/nearly-half-of-germans-think-ex-chancellor-merkel-could-make-good-president-1124551091.html
Nearly Half of Germans Think Ex-Chancellor Merkel Could Make Good President
Nearly Half of Germans Think Ex-Chancellor Merkel Could Make Good President
Sputnik International
Nearly 50% of Germans see former Chancellor Angela Merkel as the best person to fill the largely ceremonial role of the federal president, a Forsa poll published on Saturday has found.
2026-08-08T14:06+0000
2026-08-08T14:06+0000
2026-08-08T14:06+0000
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Merkel has dismissed rumors that she is planning to run for the post in the election, which is scheduled for January 30, 2027. Forty-seven percent of those polled think Merkel could make a good president, while 48% do not to see her in this post. She is followed by Bavarian parliament president Ilse Aigner, who is supported by 26% of the reporters and opposed by 38%, and TV anchor Guenther Jauch, with 25% and 68%, respectively. Seventy-four percent of the respondents do not care whether the next president is a man or a woman, with 5% wanting a male candidate and 19% rooting for a woman. So far, only men have occupied this post in Germany. While 46% of those polled want the next president to be someone with experience in active politics, while another 31% would prefer a candidate from outside political circles, and the remaining 20% do not care. The poll was conducted for the RTL and ntv broadcasters from August 5-6 among 1,000 Germans. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Frank-Walter Steinmeier has served as German president since 2017. The president is elected by the Federal Convention - a body convened specifically for this purpose - which comprises lawmakers and representatives of the federal states. The term of office is five years, and re-election is permitted only once.
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angela merkel, europe, frank-walter steinmeier, germany
Nearly Half of Germans Think Ex-Chancellor Merkel Could Make Good President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 50% of Germans see former Chancellor Angela Merkel as the best person to fill the largely ceremonial role of the federal president, a Forsa poll published on Saturday has found.
Merkel
has dismissed rumors that she is planning to run for the post in the election, which is scheduled for January 30, 2027.
Forty-seven percent of those polled think Merkel could make a good president, while 48% do not to see her in this post. She is followed by Bavarian parliament president Ilse Aigner, who is supported by 26% of the reporters and opposed by 38%, and TV anchor Guenther Jauch, with 25% and 68%, respectively.
Seventy-four percent of the respondents do not care whether the next president is a man or a woman, with 5% wanting a male candidate and 19% rooting for a woman. So far, only men have occupied this post in Germany.
While 46% of those polled want the next president to be someone with experience in active politics, while another 31% would prefer a candidate from outside political circles, and the remaining 20% do not care.
The poll was conducted for the RTL and ntv broadcasters from August 5-6 among 1,000 Germans. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier has served as German president since 2017. The president is elected by the Federal Convention - a body convened specifically for this purpose - which comprises lawmakers and representatives of the federal states. The term of office is five years, and re-election is permitted only once.
21 November 2024, 12:19 GMT