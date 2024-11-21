https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/from-putin-to-ukraines-nato-bid-takeaways-from-merkels-memoirs-1120951716.html

From Putin to Ukraine’s NATO Bid: Takeaways From Merkel’s Memoirs

The 700-page book was written in cooperation with Merkel’s longtime political adviser Beate Baumann. Among other topics, it covers Merkel’s childhood, political rise and 16 years as chancellor.

With former German Chancellor Angela Merkel due to present her book titled "Freedom: Memories 1954-2021" in Berlin on November 26, some extracts have already emerged online. What are they all about?On Russia "Russia was and remains geopolitically irreplaceable if only because it is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council with veto power."On Putin's 2007 Munich Conference Speech"What struck me most was his sense of his own rightness," Merkel writes, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s keynote speech at the 2007 Munich Security Conference, where he gave his vision of Russia's role in the global arena, warned against the unipolar world and pushed for a collective security system.On Trump"He saw everything from the perspective of the property developer he was before entering politics," Merkel pointed out, referring to her impression of Donald Trump back in 2017 when he was first elected US president."Each parcel of land could only be sold once, and if he didn't get it someone else did. That's how he saw the world," she added.On Putin-Trump RelationsHe [Trump] "seemed to be completely enchanted by the Russian president [at the time]," Merkel wrote as she looks back at how Trump asked her in detail about Putin in 2017.On Ukraine and Georgia's NATO Membership"Admitting a new [NATO] member should bring more security not only to the new member but also to NATO. Therefore, there are criteria for admitting a country that, in addition to its military capabilities, also take into account the candidate's domestic climate," Merkel wrote, stressing that discussing the issue of NATO expansion without taking into account Moscow’s position was "extremely careless."

