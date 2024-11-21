https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/from-putin-to-ukraines-nato-bid-takeaways-from-merkels-memoirs-1120951716.html
From Putin to Ukraine’s NATO Bid: Takeaways From Merkel’s Memoirs
From Putin to Ukraine’s NATO Bid: Takeaways From Merkel’s Memoirs
Sputnik International
The 700-page book was written in cooperation with Merkel’s longtime political adviser Beate Baumann. Among other topics, it covers Merkel’s childhood, political rise and 16 years as chancellor.
2024-11-21T12:19+0000
2024-11-21T12:19+0000
2024-11-21T12:19+0000
germany
angela merkel
vladimir putin
russia
us
donald trump
book
ukraine
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120951437_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1eecc5febfdf6aa31f5e74619b47e5b4.jpg
With former German Chancellor Angela Merkel due to present her book titled "Freedom: Memories 1954-2021" in Berlin on November 26, some extracts have already emerged online. What are they all about?On Russia "Russia was and remains geopolitically irreplaceable if only because it is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council with veto power."On Putin's 2007 Munich Conference Speech"What struck me most was his sense of his own rightness," Merkel writes, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s keynote speech at the 2007 Munich Security Conference, where he gave his vision of Russia's role in the global arena, warned against the unipolar world and pushed for a collective security system.On Trump"He saw everything from the perspective of the property developer he was before entering politics," Merkel pointed out, referring to her impression of Donald Trump back in 2017 when he was first elected US president."Each parcel of land could only be sold once, and if he didn't get it someone else did. That's how he saw the world," she added.On Putin-Trump RelationsHe [Trump] "seemed to be completely enchanted by the Russian president [at the time]," Merkel wrote as she looks back at how Trump asked her in detail about Putin in 2017.On Ukraine and Georgia's NATO Membership"Admitting a new [NATO] member should bring more security not only to the new member but also to NATO. Therefore, there are criteria for admitting a country that, in addition to its military capabilities, also take into account the candidate's domestic climate," Merkel wrote, stressing that discussing the issue of NATO expansion without taking into account Moscow’s position was "extremely careless."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220608/merkel-defends-her-stance-on-talking-to-putin-throughout-her-16-years-in-office-1096122890.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/merkel-says-many-nations-were-not-interested-in-diplomatic-solution-of-ukraine-conflict-1109988914.html
germany
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120951437_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_541cde78cf04baf44708a9ad52eee27c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
former german chancellor angela merkel's book, upcoming presentation of former german chancellor angela merkel's book, russian president vladimir putin's 2007 munich conference speech, putin-trump relations, ukraine's nato bid
former german chancellor angela merkel's book, upcoming presentation of former german chancellor angela merkel's book, russian president vladimir putin's 2007 munich conference speech, putin-trump relations, ukraine's nato bid
From Putin to Ukraine’s NATO Bid: Takeaways From Merkel’s Memoirs
The 700-page book was written in cooperation with Merkel’s longtime political adviser Beate Baumann. Among other topics, it covers Merkel’s childhood, political rise and 16 years as chancellor.
With former German Chancellor Angela Merkel
due to present her book titled "Freedom: Memories 1954-2021" in Berlin on November 26, some extracts have already emerged online. What are they all about?
"Russia was and remains geopolitically irreplaceable if only because it is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council
with veto power."
On Putin's 2007 Munich Conference Speech
"What struck me most was his sense of his own rightness," Merkel writes, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s keynote speech at the 2007 Munich Security Conference
, where he gave his vision of Russia's role in the global arena, warned against the unipolar world and pushed for a collective security system.
"During the Munich speech, Putin showed himself to be the man I knew: a person who was always on alert." Some of the views expressed by Putin during the speech, such as his criticism of the US war in Iraq, were not completely wrong, per the memoir.
"He saw everything from the perspective of the property developer he was before entering politics," Merkel pointed out, referring to her impression of Donald Trump
back in 2017 when he was first elected US president.
"Each parcel of land could only be sold once, and if he didn't get it someone else did. That's how he saw the world," she added.
He [Trump] "seemed to be completely enchanted by the Russian president
[at the time]," Merkel wrote as she looks back at how Trump asked her in detail about Putin in 2017.
On Ukraine and Georgia's NATO Membership
"Admitting a new [NATO] member should bring more security not only to the new member but also to NATO. Therefore, there are criteria for admitting a country that, in addition to its military capabilities, also take into account the candidate's domestic climate," Merkel wrote, stressing that discussing the issue of NATO expansion
without taking into account Moscow’s position was "extremely careless."