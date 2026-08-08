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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/pentagon-suddenly-removes-top-general-overseeing-ukraine-aid-coordination-1124549971.html
Pentagon Suddenly Removes Top General Overseeing Ukraine Aid Coordination
Pentagon Suddenly Removes Top General Overseeing Ukraine Aid Coordination
Sputnik International
Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, commander of the US Army's V Corps, has been relieved of his command just two months before his scheduled departure, ABC News reports.
2026-08-08T03:27+0000
2026-08-08T03:27+0000
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Costanza, who took command in April 2024, was responsible for overseeing US Army forces and coordinating operations across Europe – a role that included managing American military support for Ukraine along NATO's frontline.His removal comes amid a broader shake-up of the military's senior ranks under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with more than two dozen high-ranking officers removed or sidelined, often without public explanation.The move follows the Pentagon's downsizing of the US military footprint in Europe this year, with remaining forces stretched thin and struggling to maintain military presence across multiple fronts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraines-missile-shield-crumbles-as-us-and-europe-run-short-on-interceptors-1124549371.html
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Pentagon Suddenly Removes Top General Overseeing Ukraine Aid Coordination

03:27 GMT 08.08.2026
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThe Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
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Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, commander of the US Army's V Corps, has been relieved of his command just two months before his scheduled departure, ABC News reports.
Costanza, who took command in April 2024, was responsible for overseeing US Army forces and coordinating operations across Europe – a role that included managing American military support for Ukraine along NATO's frontline.
His removal comes amid a broader shake-up of the military's senior ranks under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with more than two dozen high-ranking officers removed or sidelined, often without public explanation.
The move follows the Pentagon's downsizing of the US military footprint in Europe this year, with remaining forces stretched thin and struggling to maintain military presence across multiple fronts.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
Analysis
Ukraine's Missile Shield Crumbles as US and Europe Run Short on Interceptors
7 August, 16:23 GMT
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