https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/pentagon-suddenly-removes-top-general-overseeing-ukraine-aid-coordination-1124549971.html

Pentagon Suddenly Removes Top General Overseeing Ukraine Aid Coordination

Pentagon Suddenly Removes Top General Overseeing Ukraine Aid Coordination

Sputnik International

Lieutenant General Charles Costanza, commander of the US Army's V Corps, has been relieved of his command just two months before his scheduled departure, ABC News reports.

2026-08-08T03:27+0000

2026-08-08T03:27+0000

2026-08-08T03:27+0000

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Costanza, who took command in April 2024, was responsible for overseeing US Army forces and coordinating operations across Europe – a role that included managing American military support for Ukraine along NATO's frontline.His removal comes amid a broader shake-up of the military's senior ranks under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with more than two dozen high-ranking officers removed or sidelined, often without public explanation.The move follows the Pentagon's downsizing of the US military footprint in Europe this year, with remaining forces stretched thin and struggling to maintain military presence across multiple fronts.

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