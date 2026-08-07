https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraines-missile-shield-crumbles-as-us-and-europe-run-short-on-interceptors-1124549371.html

Ukraine's Missile Shield Crumbles as US and Europe Run Short on Interceptors

Ukraine's Missile Shield Crumbles as US and Europe Run Short on Interceptors

Sputnik International

The refusal by the US and Europe to provide Ukraine with more Patriot missiles points to depleted stockpiles and sluggish interceptor production, military expert and Arsenal of the Fatherland columnist Alexander Sinyugin tells Sputnik.

2026-08-07T16:23+0000

2026-08-07T16:23+0000

2026-08-07T16:23+0000

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The earlier plan for European countries to buy Patriot missiles from the US and pass them on to Ukraine is no longer viable, the pundit explains. The US lacks sufficient missile stocks, while Europe has already depleted much of its arsenal by supplying Ukraine. Lockheed Martin presently produces 50-60 Patriot missiles per month, while it typically takes two to three interceptors to destroy a single ballistic missile, the pundit notes. But Russia produces roughly 120 ballistic missiles per month, meaning that Ukraine needs at least twice as many. Meanwhile, Russian hypersonic missiles, including Kinzhals and Zircons, easily overcome Patriot air defenses. How Will This Affect the Ukrainian Army? Under these conditions, Russia's strikes on logistics hubs, supply lines, weapons production, and other elements vital for sustained combat operations will severely weaken the Ukrainian Army’s fighting capacity, the pundit concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraine-admits-it-cant-stop-russias-ballistic-missile-strikes-1124547749.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

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