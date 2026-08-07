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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraines-missile-shield-crumbles-as-us-and-europe-run-short-on-interceptors-1124549371.html
Ukraine's Missile Shield Crumbles as US and Europe Run Short on Interceptors
Ukraine's Missile Shield Crumbles as US and Europe Run Short on Interceptors
Sputnik International
The refusal by the US and Europe to provide Ukraine with more Patriot missiles points to depleted stockpiles and sluggish interceptor production, military expert and Arsenal of the Fatherland columnist Alexander Sinyugin tells Sputnik.
2026-08-07T16:23+0000
2026-08-07T16:23+0000
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The earlier plan for European countries to buy Patriot missiles from the US and pass them on to Ukraine is no longer viable, the pundit explains. The US lacks sufficient missile stocks, while Europe has already depleted much of its arsenal by supplying Ukraine. Lockheed Martin presently produces 50-60 Patriot missiles per month, while it typically takes two to three interceptors to destroy a single ballistic missile, the pundit notes. But Russia produces roughly 120 ballistic missiles per month, meaning that Ukraine needs at least twice as many. Meanwhile, Russian hypersonic missiles, including Kinzhals and Zircons, easily overcome Patriot air defenses. How Will This Affect the Ukrainian Army? Under these conditions, Russia's strikes on logistics hubs, supply lines, weapons production, and other elements vital for sustained combat operations will severely weaken the Ukrainian Army’s fighting capacity, the pundit concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraine-admits-it-cant-stop-russias-ballistic-missile-strikes-1124547749.html
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Ukraine's Missile Shield Crumbles as US and Europe Run Short on Interceptors

16:23 GMT 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey JohnsonIn this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson
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The refusal by the US and Europe to provide Ukraine with more Patriot missiles points to depleted stockpiles and sluggish interceptor production, military expert and Arsenal of the Fatherland columnist Alexander Sinyugin tells Sputnik.
The earlier plan for European countries to buy Patriot missiles from the US and pass them on to Ukraine is no longer viable, the pundit explains. The US lacks sufficient missile stocks, while Europe has already depleted much of its arsenal by supplying Ukraine.
"Only three countries currently manufacture these missiles: the US, Japan, and Germany, which secured a production license in 2024," Sinyugin says. With production capacity well below Lockheed Martin's, Germany is expected to use all of its missile output to meet Europe's own needs, he projects.
Lockheed Martin presently produces 50-60 Patriot missiles per month, while it typically takes two to three interceptors to destroy a single ballistic missile, the pundit notes. But Russia produces roughly 120 ballistic missiles per month, meaning that Ukraine needs at least twice as many.
Meanwhile, Russian hypersonic missiles, including Kinzhals and Zircons, easily overcome Patriot air defenses.

How Will This Affect the Ukrainian Army?

"What determines combat effectiveness? Continuous, uninterrupted, and sufficient supplies to frontline units. If there is nothing to provide cover, the air defense system becomes largely ineffective against major threats such as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and Geran drones."
Under these conditions, Russia's strikes on logistics hubs, supply lines, weapons production, and other elements vital for sustained combat operations will severely weaken the Ukrainian Army’s fighting capacity, the pundit concludes.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
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