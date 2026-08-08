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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russia-hits-ukrainian-military-cargo-ship-in-nikolaev-port--mod-1124551232.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Supply Ship in Black Sea – MoD
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Supply Ship in Black Sea – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment, as well as a warehouse with weapons and military supplies belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Ukrainian port of Nikolaev on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-08-08T14:44+0000
2026-08-08T14:48+0000
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"In the Black Sea [a strike was carried out on] – a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.Russian forces continue to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels in Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment, as well as a warehouse with weapons and military supplies belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Ukrainian port of Nikolaev on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian military continues to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels in Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry noted.The Russian armed forces hit Ukrainian military warehouses storing communications and electronic warfare equipment at the port of Odessa on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian military continues to strike Ukraine's port infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels utilized by the Ukrainian army, the ministry said."Military warehouses in the port of Odessa containing communications equipment and electronic warfare systems" were among the targets hit overnight, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-and-supply-centers-in-fresh-strikes-1124544149.html
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Supply Ship in Black Sea – MoD

14:44 GMT 08.08.2026 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 08.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A dry cargo ship carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces was struck in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In the Black Sea [a strike was carried out on] – a dry cargo ship delivering military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.
Russian forces continue to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels in Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment, as well as a warehouse with weapons and military supplies belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the Ukrainian port of Nikolaev on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the day, precision air-launched weapons and attack drones struck a dry cargo ship with military equipment in the port of Nikolaev, as well as a warehouse with weapons and military supplies," the Defense Ministry said.
The Russian military continues to strike port infrastructure and maritime vessels in Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry noted.
The Russian armed forces hit Ukrainian military warehouses storing communications and electronic warfare equipment at the port of Odessa on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian military continues to strike Ukraine's port infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels utilized by the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.
"Military warehouses in the port of Odessa containing communications equipment and electronic warfare systems" were among the targets hit overnight, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen fire a 2S7 Malka self-propelled howitzer towards Ukrainian positions near Krasnoarmeisk - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Infrastructure and Supply Centers in Fresh Strikes
6 August, 09:45 GMT
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