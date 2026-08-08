https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russian--iranian-scientists-use-laser-sword-to-combat-cancer-1124554311.html

Russian & Iranian Scientists Use 'Laser Sword' to Combat Cancer

Russian & Iranian Scientists Use 'Laser Sword' to Combat Cancer

Sputnik International

The new non-invasive laser therapy is aimed at treating glioblastoma — the most aggressive brain cancer, which has extremely poor outcomes with standard surgery/chemo/radiation treatment.

2026-08-08T13:25+0000

2026-08-08T13:25+0000

2026-08-09T13:25+0000

russia

iran

russia

scientists

scientific research

scientific study

cancer

cancer treatment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105932/19/1059321930_566:0:2278:963_1920x0_80_0_0_256fbbb8d01701da4a6a0818ad38dac8.jpg

Developed by a team at Saratov State University in collaboration with Iranian scientists, the method more than doubled survival in animal models, from 34% to 64%.The "laser sword" approach could shift us from cutting or drugs to just using light to fight tumors.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-chinese-scientists-find-way-to-treat-incurable-type-of-cancer-1124512178.html

iran

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, russia, scientists, scientific research, scientific study, cancer, cancer treatment