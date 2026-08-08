https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russian--iranian-scientists-use-laser-sword-to-combat-cancer-1124554311.html
Russian & Iranian Scientists Use 'Laser Sword' to Combat Cancer
Russian & Iranian Scientists Use 'Laser Sword' to Combat Cancer
Sputnik International
The new non-invasive laser therapy is aimed at treating glioblastoma — the most aggressive brain cancer, which has extremely poor outcomes with standard surgery/chemo/radiation treatment.
2026-08-08T13:25+0000
2026-08-08T13:25+0000
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Developed by a team at Saratov State University in collaboration with Iranian scientists, the method more than doubled survival in animal models, from 34% to 64%.The "laser sword" approach could shift us from cutting or drugs to just using light to fight tumors.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/russian-chinese-scientists-find-way-to-treat-incurable-type-of-cancer-1124512178.html
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Russian & Iranian Scientists Use 'Laser Sword' to Combat Cancer
13:25 GMT 08.08.2026 (Updated: 13:25 GMT 09.08.2026)
The new non-invasive laser therapy is aimed at treating glioblastoma — the most aggressive brain cancer, which has extremely poor outcomes with standard surgery/chemo/radiation treatment.
Developed by a team at Saratov State University in collaboration with Iranian scientists, the method more than doubled survival in animal models, from 34% to 64%.
Infrared laser at 1267 nm excites oxygen molecules into reactive singlet form, triggering cancer cell self-destruction while suppressing tumors survival mechanisms
Unlike photodynamic therapy, this approach requires no photosensitizers, is non-invasive, and spares healthy tissue
The "laser sword" approach could shift us from cutting or drugs to just using light to fight tumors.