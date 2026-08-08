https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/us-senior-military-commander-urges-white-house-to-end-conflict-with-iran--reports-1124550476.html

US Senior Military Commander Urges White House to End Conflict With Iran – Reports

US Senior Military Commander Urges White House to End Conflict With Iran – Reports

Sputnik International

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine has been urging the White House for several weeks to find a way to end the conflict with Iran, US media reported, citing sources.

2026-08-08T09:02+0000

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2026-08-08T09:02+0000

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"Caine is looking for an off ramp,” a source said. According to the TV channel, Gen. Caine has held a series of confidential meetings in recent weeks with key cabinet members, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, to coordinate positions and demonstrate to US President Donald Trump the risks and impasse of further escalation around Iran. There is a growing understanding within the US military and intelligence community that the role of airpower in the conflict with Iran has its limits, and Gen. Caine himself shares this position, the report said. Moreover, according to the report, the US military is convinced that air strikes on infrastructure will not force Iran to capitulate, but will provoke retaliatory attacks on allies in the Persian Gulf. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that a 30-60 day ceasefire agreement with Iran could be reached shortly. US President Donald Trump said August 1 he had called off attacks on Iran in light of the pending settlement deal, which includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and agreements on Iran's nuclear program.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/no-agreement-exists-between-iran-us-on-opening-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124529629.html

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