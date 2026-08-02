https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/no-agreement-exists-between-iran-us-on-opening-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124529629.html

No Agreement Exists Between Iran, US on Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports

No Agreement Exists Between Iran, US on Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

There is no agreement between Iran and the United States to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, it will remain closed as long as US military action against the Islamic Republic continues, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

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2026-08-02T12:12+0000

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Early on Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled attacks on Iran in light of the pending settlement deal. The US president added that the outlines of a possible deal include opening the Strait of Hormuz and agreements on the nuclear issue. Another informed source in the Iranian armed forces told the news agency that Iran would not open the Strait of Hormuz as long as US military action continued, with the passage being controlled by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces). On July 8, Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran overnight into June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. Iranian forces have responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries, with Tehran accusing Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iran-discusses-situation-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-oman-saudi-arabia---foreign-ministry-1124508529.html

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donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), irgc, strike, missile strike, air strike, ceasefire, ceasefire violation