https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/no-agreement-exists-between-iran-us-on-opening-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124529629.html
No Agreement Exists Between Iran, US on Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports
No Agreement Exists Between Iran, US on Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
There is no agreement between Iran and the United States to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, it will remain closed as long as US military action against the Islamic Republic continues, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
2026-08-02T12:12+0000
2026-08-02T12:12+0000
2026-08-02T12:12+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
iran
strait of hormuz
tehran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
irgc
strike
missile strike
air strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/02/1123934947_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_ed4b045ab90d6e844ffbb75f76a125e5.jpg
Early on Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled attacks on Iran in light of the pending settlement deal. The US president added that the outlines of a possible deal include opening the Strait of Hormuz and agreements on the nuclear issue. Another informed source in the Iranian armed forces told the news agency that Iran would not open the Strait of Hormuz as long as US military action continued, with the passage being controlled by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces). On July 8, Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran overnight into June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran. Iranian forces have responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries, with Tehran accusing Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/iran-discusses-situation-in-strait-of-hormuz-with-oman-saudi-arabia---foreign-ministry-1124508529.html
iran
strait of hormuz
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/02/1123934947_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad234061a4805e18d40f46e7c829340f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), irgc, strike, missile strike, air strike, ceasefire, ceasefire violation
donald trump, iran, strait of hormuz, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), irgc, strike, missile strike, air strike, ceasefire, ceasefire violation
No Agreement Exists Between Iran, US on Opening Strait of Hormuz - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - There is no agreement between Iran and the United States to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, it will remain closed as long as US military action against the Islamic Republic continues, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Early on Sunday, US President Donald Trump
announced that he had canceled attacks on Iran in light of the pending settlement deal. The US president added that the outlines of a possible deal include opening the Strait of Hormuz and agreements on the nuclear issue.
"There is no agreement to open the Strait of Hormuz, with the news regarding this issue being false," a source close to the negotiating team was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Another informed source in the Iranian armed forces told the news agency that Iran would not open the Strait of Hormuz
as long as US military action continued, with the passage being controlled by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces).
On July 8, Trump said that the ceasefire reached with Iran overnight into June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.
Iranian forces have responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries, with Tehran accusing Washington of violating the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.