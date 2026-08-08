https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/us-spy-plane-circling-over-baltic-states-for-3-hours-1124550853.html
US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours
US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours
Sputnik International
US reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier ARTEMIS II has been circling over Latvia and Estonia for nearly three hours, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
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The aircraft took off from Constanta Airport in Romania at around 05:42 GMT and headed north in a wide arc, flying over Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. At around 08:17 GMT, it began circling over Latvia and Estonia, including the latter's northern coast. At around 11:02 GMT, the aircraft was about to fly another circle over Latvia. According to the ADS-B Exchange service, the aircraft belongs to the United States. Russia has criticized NATO in recent years for unprecedented military activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its presence along the eastern flank allegedly to "deter Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO buildup in Europe.
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US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier ARTEMIS II has been circling over Latvia and Estonia for nearly three hours, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
The aircraft took off from Constanta Airport in Romania at around 05:42 GMT and headed north in a wide arc, flying over Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. At around 08:17 GMT, it began circling over Latvia and Estonia, including the latter's northern coast. At around 11:02 GMT, the aircraft was about to fly another circle over Latvia.
According to the ADS-B Exchange service, the aircraft belongs to the United States.
Russia has criticized NATO in recent years for unprecedented military activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its presence along the eastern flank allegedly to "deter Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO buildup
in Europe.
19 January 2024, 04:20 GMT