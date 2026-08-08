https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/us-spy-plane-circling-over-baltic-states-for-3-hours-1124550853.html

US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours

US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours

Sputnik International

US reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier ARTEMIS II has been circling over Latvia and Estonia for nearly three hours, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.

2026-08-08T14:02+0000

2026-08-08T14:02+0000

2026-08-08T14:02+0000

world

latvia

estonia

romania

nato

reconnaissance aircraft

spy

spy satellites

spy plane

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082420809_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d5432850b7a720540d67e1e9380efa.jpg

The aircraft took off from Constanta Airport in Romania at around 05:42 GMT and headed north in a wide arc, flying over Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. At around 08:17 GMT, it began circling over Latvia and Estonia, including the latter's northern coast. At around 11:02 GMT, the aircraft was about to fly another circle over Latvia. According to the ADS-B Exchange service, the aircraft belongs to the United States. Russia has criticized NATO in recent years for unprecedented military activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its presence along the eastern flank allegedly to "deter Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO buildup in Europe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240119/uk-backing-israel-with-spy-planes-over-gaza---report-1116262656.html

latvia

estonia

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

latvia, estonia, romania, nato, reconnaissance aircraft, spy, spy satellites, spy plane