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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/us-spy-plane-circling-over-baltic-states-for-3-hours-1124550853.html
US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours
US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours
Sputnik International
US reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier ARTEMIS II has been circling over Latvia and Estonia for nearly three hours, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-08-08T14:02+0000
2026-08-08T14:02+0000
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The aircraft took off from Constanta Airport in Romania at around 05:42 GMT and headed north in a wide arc, flying over Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. At around 08:17 GMT, it began circling over Latvia and Estonia, including the latter's northern coast. At around 11:02 GMT, the aircraft was about to fly another circle over Latvia. According to the ADS-B Exchange service, the aircraft belongs to the United States. Russia has criticized NATO in recent years for unprecedented military activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its presence along the eastern flank allegedly to "deter Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO buildup in Europe.
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US Spy Plane Circling Over Baltic States for 3 Hours

14:02 GMT 08.08.2026
© Senior Airman Amber MullenThe RC-135U Combat Sent sits parked on the flightline while Airmen from the 178th Wing tour the plane Dec. 7, 2019 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The RC-135U Combat Sent provides strategic electronic reconnaissance information to the president, secretary of defense, Department of Defense leaders, and theater commanders.
The RC-135U Combat Sent sits parked on the flightline while Airmen from the 178th Wing tour the plane Dec. 7, 2019 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The RC-135U Combat Sent provides strategic electronic reconnaissance information to the president, secretary of defense, Department of Defense leaders, and theater commanders. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
© Senior Airman Amber Mullen
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier ARTEMIS II has been circling over Latvia and Estonia for nearly three hours, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
The aircraft took off from Constanta Airport in Romania at around 05:42 GMT and headed north in a wide arc, flying over Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. At around 08:17 GMT, it began circling over Latvia and Estonia, including the latter's northern coast. At around 11:02 GMT, the aircraft was about to fly another circle over Latvia.
According to the ADS-B Exchange service, the aircraft belongs to the United States.
Russia has criticized NATO in recent years for unprecedented military activity near its western borders. The alliance is expanding its presence along the eastern flank allegedly to "deter Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO buildup in Europe.
In this Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, a Typhoon aircraft takes off from RAF, Akrotiri, Cyprus. British air forces for a mission in Iraq. British Tornado and Typhoon aircraft stationed at a U.K. air base in Cyprus are pounding Islamic State targets - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2024
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