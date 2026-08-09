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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/fire-breaks-out-at-saudi-aramcos-refinery-in-jazan---energy-ministry-1124552192.html
Fire Breaks Out at Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan - Energy Ministry
Fire Breaks Out at Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan - Energy Ministry
Sputnik International
A fire broke out early on Sunday at a facility at Saudi Aramco's Jazan oil refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's energy ministry said.
2026-08-09T07:16+0000
2026-08-09T07:16+0000
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"Saudi Aramco firefighting teams extinguished a fire that broke out early on Sunday at a facility belonging to the company's refinery in Jazan. There were no injuries," the energy ministry said on X. The ministry added that the competent authorities were continuing to carry out necessary procedures related to the incident. The cause of the fire was not specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/global-oil-market-crisis-could-last-until-2027---saudi-aramco-ceo-1124113160.html
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Fire Breaks Out at Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan - Energy Ministry

07:16 GMT 09.08.2026
© AP Photo / Amr NabilSaudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021.
Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - A fire broke out early on Sunday at a facility at Saudi Aramco's Jazan oil refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's energy ministry said.
"Saudi Aramco firefighting teams extinguished a fire that broke out early on Sunday at a facility belonging to the company's refinery in Jazan. There were no injuries," the energy ministry said on X.
The ministry added that the competent authorities were continuing to carry out necessary procedures related to the incident. The cause of the fire was not specified.
This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2026
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