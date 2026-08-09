https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/fire-breaks-out-at-saudi-aramcos-refinery-in-jazan---energy-ministry-1124552192.html

Fire Breaks Out at Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan - Energy Ministry

Fire Breaks Out at Saudi Aramco's Refinery in Jazan - Energy Ministry

Sputnik International

A fire broke out early on Sunday at a facility at Saudi Aramco's Jazan oil refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's energy ministry said.

2026-08-09T07:16+0000

2026-08-09T07:16+0000

2026-08-09T07:16+0000

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"Saudi Aramco firefighting teams extinguished a fire that broke out early on Sunday at a facility belonging to the company's refinery in Jazan. There were no injuries," the energy ministry said on X. The ministry added that the competent authorities were continuing to carry out necessary procedures related to the incident. The cause of the fire was not specified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/global-oil-market-crisis-could-last-until-2027---saudi-aramco-ceo-1124113160.html

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