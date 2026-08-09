https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/iranian-parliament-committee-approves-bill-barring-us-israeli-ships-from-hormuz---reports-1124554713.html

Iranian Parliament Committee Approves Bill Barring US, Israeli Ships From Hormuz - Reports

Iranian Parliament Committee Approves Bill Barring US, Israeli Ships From Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

The Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has approved a bill that will ban US and Israeli vessels from sailing through the crucial waterway, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.

2026-08-09T17:35+0000

2026-08-09T17:35+0000

2026-08-09T17:35+0000

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The bill, which reportedly aims to ensure the security and sustainable development of the Strait of Hormuz, will deny access to the strait to countries that are hostile to Iran. Foreign vessels will also be prohibited from transporting any type of Israel-affiliated cargo, whether military or civilian, or face fines of up to 20% of the cargo's value. Under the draft law, responsibility for regulating shipping, monitoring vessel traffic and ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf will be assigned to the Iranian government, which will act in cooperation with the Iranian armed forces. US President Donald Trump said late last week that he had called off a major attack on Iran, claiming that a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran's nuclear ambition was imminent. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Iran and Oman had agreed on the geographical details of the route for ships to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/strait-of-hormuz-becomes-irans-ace-in-conflict-with-us---expert-1124549004.html

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middle east, iran, strait of hormuz, israel, iranian foreign ministry, us, donald trump, persian gulf