https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/israel-rejects-15-point-board-of-peace-plan-for-gaza--netanyahu-1124553267.html
Israel Rejects 15-Point Board of Peace Plan for Gaza – Netanyahu
Israel Rejects 15-Point Board of Peace Plan for Gaza – Netanyahu
Sputnik International
Israel rejects the 15-point plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by the Board of Peace and refuses to withdraw troops from the enclave until the Palestinian movement Hamas is fully disarmed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
2026-08-09T12:09+0000
2026-08-09T12:09+0000
2026-08-09T12:09+0000
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"Israel rejects the 15-point document. The Israel Defense Forces will not withdraw until Hamas is disarmed. And when I speak of Hamas' disarmament, I mean heavy weapons, lighter weapons — all weapons. And we are talking about real disarmament, not a fictitious one," he said at a televised government meeting. The Israeli prime minister's office conveyed its objections to the United States in late July regarding the 15-point plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, a ceasefire went into effect in Gaza. In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining control of over 50% of the strip's territory.
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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, americans, donald trump, israel, gaza strip, hamas, israel defense forces (idf), egypt
middle east, benjamin netanyahu, americans, donald trump, israel, gaza strip, hamas, israel defense forces (idf), egypt
Israel Rejects 15-Point Board of Peace Plan for Gaza – Netanyahu
TEL AVIV, (Sputnik) - Israel rejects the 15-point plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by the Board of Peace and refuses to withdraw troops from the enclave until the Palestinian movement Hamas is fully disarmed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
"Israel rejects the 15-point document. The Israel Defense Forces will not withdraw until Hamas is disarmed. And when I speak of Hamas' disarmament, I mean heavy weapons, lighter weapons — all weapons. And we are talking about real disarmament, not a fictitious one," he said at a televised government meeting.
The Israeli prime minister's office conveyed its objections to the United States in late July regarding the 15-point plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
"We are currently discussing this issue with the Americans. They have their own ideas, some of which are acceptable to us and some are not, and we know how to defend our position on such matters. We have proven this in the past and we are proving it today," Netanyahu said.
On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas
, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, a ceasefire went into effect in Gaza. In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining control of over 50% of the strip's territory.