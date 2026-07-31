https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/hamas-says-israel-must-halt-gaza-strikes-to-implement-trumps-peace-plan-1124524069.html

Hamas Says Israel Must Halt Gaza Strikes to Implement Trump's Peace Plan

Hamas Says Israel Must Halt Gaza Strikes to Implement Trump's Peace Plan

Sputnik International

The Palestinian movement Hamas on Friday said that Israel must completely stop its strikes on the Gaza Strip in order to begin implementing the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

2026-07-31T16:20+0000

2026-07-31T16:20+0000

2026-07-31T16:20+0000

world

donald trump

middle east

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

peace

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/10/1122793464_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_21c5b0b74e256bef6e5e6ecf1107cf9f.jpg

"The [Israeli] occupation forces must stop the killings and attacks. This is the main starting point and the first step toward implementing and beginning work on the framework and timetable of what has been agreed. The implementation of the second phase of the agreement also depends on the occupation forces’ commitment to fulfilling all the provisions of the first phase," Hamas said in a written statement. The movement also stressed that the Palestinian factions had approached the negotiation process and the mediators’ proposals for implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement "responsibly and positively." Overnight into Friday, Trump said that the Board of Peace had approved an agreement on the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip. Under the document, Israel is required to withdraw its troops from the enclave after the completion of that process.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/trump-says-deal-on-full-disarmament-of-hamas-other-groups-in-gaza-strip-has-been-reached-1124520456.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, middle east, israel, gaza strip, palestine, hamas, peace, ceasefire