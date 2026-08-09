https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/moldova-should-seriously-consider-possible-damage-from-leaving-cis---russian-envoy-1124551919.html

Moldova Should Seriously Consider Possible Damage From Leaving CIS - Russian Envoy

Moldova Should Seriously Consider Possible Damage From Leaving CIS - Russian Envoy

Sputnik International

"Moldova should once again seriously consider and assess the potential real damage from leaving the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) not only in terms of state interests but also the benefits for its own citizens," Russia's Permanent Representative to the CIS Alexander Lukashevich told Sputnik.

2026-08-09T03:53+0000

2026-08-09T03:53+0000

2026-08-09T03:53+0000

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Since 2022, Moldova has been ignoring meetings of the CIS, of which it remains a member, and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which it is an observer. The country's authorities have expressed a clear intention to redirect exports to Western markets. At the same time, Moldovan authorities began talking about the need to denounce several agreements with the CIS. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the country continued to align its international legal framework with European standards and European integration priorities. The opposition criticizes the government's policy of terminating CIS agreements, citing risks for migrant workers and economic ties.

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