https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/west-ukraine-trying-to-drag-georgia-into-bloody-adventures-in-south-caucasus---moscow-1124550347.html

West, Ukraine Trying to Drag Georgia Into Bloody Adventures in South Caucasus - Moscow

West, Ukraine Trying to Drag Georgia Into Bloody Adventures in South Caucasus - Moscow

Sputnik International

The West, Kiev and radicals in Georgia are attempting to drag Tbilisi into bloody adventures in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday on the anniversary of the outbreak of the 2008 conflict.

2026-08-08T07:14+0000

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"These goals are becoming particularly important amid attempts by Western countries, the Nazi regime in Kiev, and radical Georgian political forces to drag Tbilisi into new bloody adventures in the South Caucasus," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow called for the development of non-use-of-force agreements between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia to prevent a recurrence of armed conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/fifth-revolution-attempt-made-in-georgia-with-external-support---prime-minister-1122919302.html

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