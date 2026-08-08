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West, Ukraine Trying to Drag Georgia Into Bloody Adventures in South Caucasus - Moscow
West, Ukraine Trying to Drag Georgia Into Bloody Adventures in South Caucasus - Moscow
Sputnik International
The West, Kiev and radicals in Georgia are attempting to drag Tbilisi into bloody adventures in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday on the anniversary of the outbreak of the 2008 conflict.
2026-08-08T07:14+0000
2026-08-08T07:14+0000
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"These goals are becoming particularly important amid attempts by Western countries, the Nazi regime in Kiev, and radical Georgian political forces to drag Tbilisi into new bloody adventures in the South Caucasus," the ministry said in a statement. Moscow called for the development of non-use-of-force agreements between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia to prevent a recurrence of armed conflict.
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West, Ukraine Trying to Drag Georgia Into Bloody Adventures in South Caucasus - Moscow

07:14 GMT 08.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West, Kiev and radicals in Georgia are attempting to drag Tbilisi into bloody adventures in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday on the anniversary of the outbreak of the 2008 conflict.
"These goals are becoming particularly important amid attempts by Western countries, the Nazi regime in Kiev, and radical Georgian political forces to drag Tbilisi into new bloody adventures in the South Caucasus," the ministry said in a statement.
Moscow called for the development of non-use-of-force agreements between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia to prevent a recurrence of armed conflict.
"The launch of the process of delimiting the Georgian-South Ossetian and Georgian-Abkhaz state borders, followed by their demarcation, should be a genuine contribution to stabilising the situation in the border areas," the statement read.
Opposition supporters with Georgian national flags gather in the city center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, boycotting the municipal elections and call for the release of political opponents. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2025
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