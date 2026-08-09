https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-develops-space-waste-recycling-system-for-interplanetary-travel-1124554189.html

Russia Develops Space Waste Recycling System for Interplanetary Travel

Russia Develops Space Waste Recycling System for Interplanetary Travel

Sputnik International

Russian scientists are developing a new system to recycle solid waste in space — a critical step for long-duration interplanetary missions, Vyacheslav Ilyin from the Institute of Biomedical Problems said.

2026-08-09T16:22+0000

2026-08-09T16:22+0000

2026-08-09T16:22+0000

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Currently, astronauts use disposable hygiene items that are loaded into the Progress cargo ship, which then burns up in the atmosphere. "For interplanetary flights, that won't work," Ilyin explained.The new system uses bacteria to convert solid waste into liquid at just 30°C, then purifies it into "grey water" suitable for watering plants.The technology has already been successfully tested on Bion space missions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/russias-progress-ms-26-cargo-spacecraft-docks-to-international-space-station-1116838808.html

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