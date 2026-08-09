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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-develops-space-waste-recycling-system-for-interplanetary-travel-1124554189.html
Russia Develops Space Waste Recycling System for Interplanetary Travel
Russia Develops Space Waste Recycling System for Interplanetary Travel
Sputnik International
Russian scientists are developing a new system to recycle solid waste in space — a critical step for long-duration interplanetary missions, Vyacheslav Ilyin from the Institute of Biomedical Problems said.
2026-08-09T16:22+0000
2026-08-09T16:22+0000
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Currently, astronauts use disposable hygiene items that are loaded into the Progress cargo ship, which then burns up in the atmosphere. "For interplanetary flights, that won't work," Ilyin explained.The new system uses bacteria to convert solid waste into liquid at just 30°C, then purifies it into "grey water" suitable for watering plants.The technology has already been successfully tested on Bion space missions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/russias-progress-ms-26-cargo-spacecraft-docks-to-international-space-station-1116838808.html
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Russia Develops Space Waste Recycling System for Interplanetary Travel

16:22 GMT 09.08.2026
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Earth - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
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Russian scientists are developing a new system to recycle solid waste in space — a critical step for long-duration interplanetary missions, Vyacheslav Ilyin from the Institute of Biomedical Problems said.
Currently, astronauts use disposable hygiene items that are loaded into the Progress cargo ship, which then burns up in the atmosphere.
"For interplanetary flights, that won't work," Ilyin explained.
The new system uses bacteria to convert solid waste into liquid at just 30°C, then purifies it into "grey water" suitable for watering plants.
The technology has already been successfully tested on Bion space missions.
The launch of the Progress MS-25 cargo ship on a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
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