https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-puts-fully-self-driving-train-on-open-city-rails-1124553913.html

Russia Puts Fully Self-Driving Train on Open City Rails

Russia Puts Fully Self-Driving Train on Open City Rails

Sputnik International

No driver in the cab. No one is pressing buttons at every stop. Just a train that thinks for itself.

2026-08-09T13:15+0000

2026-08-09T13:15+0000

2026-08-09T13:15+0000

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lastochka

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Moscow is now testing the Lastochka with Level 4 automation – the highest grade. That means the train:A human operator sits in a control center and watches over up to 4 trains at once. They only step in if something goes wrong.For comparison, a lower-level version (with a driver still onboard for safety) has already been carrying passengers since August 2024.What makes this unique? Most self-driving trains in the world run in closed tunnels. This one operates on open infrastructure—streets, crossings, and real-world chaos.And the system is 100% Russian-made.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/moscows-industrial-sector-expands-to-around-4700-enterprises-1124514962.html

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lastochka, moscow, russia, train