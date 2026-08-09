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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russia-puts-fully-self-driving-train-on-open-city-rails-1124553913.html
Russia Puts Fully Self-Driving Train on Open City Rails
Russia Puts Fully Self-Driving Train on Open City Rails
Sputnik International
No driver in the cab. No one is pressing buttons at every stop. Just a train that thinks for itself.
2026-08-09T13:15+0000
2026-08-09T13:15+0000
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https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/09/1124553755_136:0:1693:876_1920x0_80_0_0_ca0402f317f8c3699f8df36441829c87.jpg
Moscow is now testing the Lastochka with Level 4 automation – the highest grade. That means the train:A human operator sits in a control center and watches over up to 4 trains at once. They only step in if something goes wrong.For comparison, a lower-level version (with a driver still onboard for safety) has already been carrying passengers since August 2024.What makes this unique? Most self-driving trains in the world run in closed tunnels. This one operates on open infrastructure—streets, crossings, and real-world chaos.And the system is 100% Russian-made.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/moscows-industrial-sector-expands-to-around-4700-enterprises-1124514962.html
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Russia puts a fully self-driving train on open city rails
Sputnik International
Russia puts a fully self-driving train on open city rails
2026-08-09T13:15+0000
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Russia Puts Fully Self-Driving Train on Open City Rails

13:15 GMT 09.08.2026
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No driver in the cab. No one is pressing buttons at every stop. Just a train that thinks for itself.
Moscow is now testing the Lastochka with Level 4 automation – the highest grade.
That means the train:
Drives itself
Opens and closes doors
Brakes automatically
Detects obstacles on the tracks
A human operator sits in a control center and watches over up to 4 trains at once. They only step in if something goes wrong.
For comparison, a lower-level version (with a driver still onboard for safety) has already been carrying passengers since August 2024.
What makes this unique? Most self-driving trains in the world run in closed tunnels. This one operates on open infrastructure—streets, crossings, and real-world chaos.
And the system is 100% Russian-made.
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