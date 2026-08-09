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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-strikes-demolish-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-1124554849.html
Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck the Bugrovatoye gas field in the Sumy region, which was being used to support Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
2026-08-09T19:54+0000
2026-08-09T19:54+0000
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The ministry also reported strikes on the Odessa thermal power plant and seven Ukrainian 330 kV and 110 kV electrical substations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-forces-liberate-toretskoye-and-vasyutinskoye-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124553092.html
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Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

19:54 GMT 09.08.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA Russian Navy ship launches missiles during a high-precision attack on Ukrainian military facilities in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A Russian Navy ship launches missiles during a high-precision attack on Ukrainian military facilities in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
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Russian forces struck the Bugrovatoye gas field in the Sumy region, which was being used to support Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
The ministry also reported strikes on the Odessa thermal power plant and seven Ukrainian 330 kV and 110 kV electrical substations.
Russian servicemen stand atop a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft autocannon - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Toretskoye and Vasyutinskoye Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic — MoD
10:33 GMT
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