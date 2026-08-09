https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-strikes-demolish-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-1124554849.html
Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck the Bugrovatoye gas field in the Sumy region, which was being used to support Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
2026-08-09T19:54+0000
2026-08-09T19:54+0000
2026-08-09T19:54+0000
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The ministry also reported strikes on the Odessa thermal power plant and seven Ukrainian 330 kV and 110 kV electrical substations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-forces-liberate-toretskoye-and-vasyutinskoye-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124553092.html
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Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
Russian forces struck the Bugrovatoye gas field in the Sumy region, which was being used to support Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
The ministry also reported strikes on the Odessa thermal power plant and seven Ukrainian 330 kV and 110 kV electrical substations.