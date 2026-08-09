https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-strikes-demolish-ukrainian-energy-infrastructure-1124554849.html

Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russian Strikes Demolish Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck the Bugrovatoye gas field in the Sumy region, which was being used to support Ukrainian forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

2026-08-09T19:54+0000

2026-08-09T19:54+0000

2026-08-09T19:54+0000

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The ministry also reported strikes on the Odessa thermal power plant and seven Ukrainian 330 kV and 110 kV electrical substations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-forces-liberate-toretskoye-and-vasyutinskoye-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124553092.html

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