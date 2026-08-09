https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-forces-liberate-toretskoye-and-vasyutinskoye-settlements-in-donetsk-peoples-republic--mod-1124553092.html

Russian Forces Liberate Toretskoye and Vasyutinskoye Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic — MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Toretskoye and Vasyutinskoye Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic — MoD

Sputnik International

Units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Toretskoye and Vasyutinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-09T10:33+0000

2026-08-09T10:33+0000

2026-08-09T10:33+0000

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"As a result of decisive offensive actions, units of Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Toretskoye in the DPR," the ministry said."As a result of active operations, units of Battlegroup Yug have liberated the settlement of Vasyutinskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry added.The liberation of Toretskoye and Vasyutinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic creates opportunities for Russian forces to continue advancing in the area. Control of the settlements may also improve their tactical position and support further offensive operations.Ukraine lost up to 370 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 345 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Battlegroup Tsentr, up to 285 by Battlegroup Sever, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 190 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian air defense systems shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, four HIMARS rockets and 970 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Air defense systems shot down 10 guided aerial bombs, four HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system rockets, as well as 970 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.Russian aviation, attack drones and artillery struck fuel, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. A military airfield and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries were also hit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/russia-strikes-ukrainian-logistics-hubs-infrastructure-in-past-day--mod-1124550651.html

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