https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russias-geran-drones-strike-oil-facilities-in-sumy-region--mod-1124552442.html
Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD
Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Geran strike drone crews hit oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy Region, disrupting Ukrainian armed forces' transport logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-08-09T08:43+0000
2026-08-09T08:43+0000
2026-08-09T08:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
drone strike
drone attack
drone warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/05/1122397583_0:119:3222:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_134ef9e1b7e5be6a547ad5fbf6a156ea.jpg
"Geran strike UAV crews have struck oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy region. Regular precision strikes on oil refineries, fuel depots, gas stations and railroad infrastructure facilities make it possible to disrupt the transport logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a caption to video footage of the strikes. The ministry noted that successful target engagement was confirmed by real-time objective monitoring systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/05/1122397583_246:0:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_46848cf0a0d7c499b2f674b30d4f5149.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare
russian defense ministry, ukraine, russia, drone strike, drone attack, drone warfare
Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Geran strike drone crews hit oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy Region, disrupting Ukrainian armed forces' transport logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Geran strike UAV crews have struck oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy region. Regular precision strikes on oil refineries, fuel depots, gas stations and railroad infrastructure facilities make it possible to disrupt the transport logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a caption to video footage of the strikes.
The ministry noted that successful target engagement was confirmed by real-time objective monitoring systems.