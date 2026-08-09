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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russias-geran-drones-strike-oil-facilities-in-sumy-region--mod-1124552442.html
Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD
Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Geran strike drone crews hit oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy Region, disrupting Ukrainian armed forces' transport logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-08-09T08:43+0000
2026-08-09T08:43+0000
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"Geran strike UAV crews have struck oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy region. Regular precision strikes on oil refineries, fuel depots, gas stations and railroad infrastructure facilities make it possible to disrupt the transport logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a caption to video footage of the strikes. The ministry noted that successful target engagement was confirmed by real-time objective monitoring systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html
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Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD

08:43 GMT 09.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Geran strike drone crews hit oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy Region, disrupting Ukrainian armed forces' transport logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Geran strike UAV crews have struck oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy region. Regular precision strikes on oil refineries, fuel depots, gas stations and railroad infrastructure facilities make it possible to disrupt the transport logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a caption to video footage of the strikes.
The ministry noted that successful target engagement was confirmed by real-time objective monitoring systems.
Geran drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Logistics Center in Dnepropetrovsk With Geran Drone
19 July, 05:08 GMT
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