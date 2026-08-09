https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russias-geran-drones-strike-oil-facilities-in-sumy-region--mod-1124552442.html

Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD

Russia's Geran Drones Strike Oil Facilities in Sumy Region – MoD

Sputnik International

Russian Geran strike drone crews hit oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy Region, disrupting Ukrainian armed forces' transport logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-09T08:43+0000

2026-08-09T08:43+0000

2026-08-09T08:43+0000

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"Geran strike UAV crews have struck oil production facilities in the Akhtyrsky district of the Sumy region. Regular precision strikes on oil refineries, fuel depots, gas stations and railroad infrastructure facilities make it possible to disrupt the transport logistics of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a caption to video footage of the strikes. The ministry noted that successful target engagement was confirmed by real-time objective monitoring systems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260719/russia-strikes-logistics-center-in-dnepropetrovsk-with-geran-drone-1124464769.html

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